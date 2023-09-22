MTG Ravnica Remastered spoilers show off powerful reprints, anime art

Get ready for the return to the infamous MTG plane.

New Ravnica Remastered spoilers were shown off at MagicCon Vegas on Sept. 22, showcasing powerful Magic: The Gathering reprints like Breeding Pool, Krenko, Niv-Mizzet, Fblthp, and more.

A first look at the 2024 release of Ravnica Remastered took place at MagicCon Vegas today, featuring 17 MTG reprints in a variety of booster fun treatments. The set is special in that it will have a Draft and will feature reprints from the Return to Ravnica and Guilds of Ravnica blocks. Booster fun treatments featured in the set include alternative art, borderless, serialized anime, and retro frame treatments.

All Ravnica Remastered spoilers from MagicCon Vegas

The full cycle of popular dual-colored shock lands like Overgrown Tomb and Steam Vents is getting reprinted through the Ravinica Remastered set. Aurelia, Exemplar of Justice returns as well, along with other Legendaries like Krenko, Mob Boss, Niv-Mizzet, Parun, and Massacre Girl. And players can ramp into spells through the full cycle of dual-colored Shock lands.

Shock lands Ravnica Remastered spoilers

Each of the 10 Shock lands has three variants: Normal, retro, and borderless.

Blood Crypt borderless | Image via WotC Breeding Pool borderless | Image via WotC Godless Shrine borderless | image via WotC Hallowed Fountain borderless | Image via WotC Overgrown Tomb borderless | Image via WotC Sacred Foundry borderless | Image via WotC Steam Vents borderless | image via WotC Stomping Ground borderless | Image via WotC Temple Garden borderless | Image via WotC Watery Grave borderless | Image via WotC

Blood Crypt : Black and Red

: Black and Red Breeding Pool : Blue and Green

: Blue and Green Godless Shrine : White and Black

: White and Black Hallowed Fountain : White and Blue

: White and Blue Overgrown Tomb : Black and Green

: Black and Green Stomping Ground : Green and Red

: Green and Red Steam Vents : Blue and Red

: Blue and Red Temple Garden : Green and White

: Green and White Watery Grave: Black and Blue

Anime Ravnica Remastered spoilers

Fblthp, the Lost Anime | Image via WotC Birds of Paradise Anime | Image via WotC Massacre Girl Anime | Image via WotC Krenko, Mob Boss Anime | Image via WotC Tomik, Distinguished Advokist Amine | Image via WotC

Anime art will also return to MTG set releases as a form of booster fun treatment through Ravnica Remastered with serialized versions as chase cards. The infamous Fblthp returns with anime art by Tetsu Kurosawa. Tomik, Distinguished Advokist received an anime treatment as well, illustrated by Yakotakos, and so did Massacre Girl, illustrated by On/Midon.

Retro frame Ravnica Remastered spoilers

Aurelia, Exemplar of Justice retro frame | Image via WotC Niv-Mizzet, Parun retro frame | Image via WotC

Players and collectors can start cracking packs and playing Ravnica Remastered Limited formats like Draft and Sealed sometime in January 2024.

