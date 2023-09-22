MTG Ravnica Remastered spoilers show off powerful reprints, anime art

New Ravnica Remastered spoilers were shown off at MagicCon Vegas on Sept. 22, showcasing powerful Magic: The Gathering reprints like Breeding Pool, Krenko, Niv-Mizzet, Fblthp, and more.
A first look at the 2024 release of Ravnica Remastered took place at MagicCon Vegas today, featuring 17 MTG reprints in a variety of booster fun treatments. The set is special in that it will have a Draft and will feature reprints from the Return to Ravnica and Guilds of Ravnica blocks. Booster fun treatments featured in the set include alternative art, borderless, serialized anime, and retro frame treatments.
All Ravnica Remastered spoilers from MagicCon Vegas
The full cycle of popular dual-colored shock lands like Overgrown Tomb and Steam Vents is getting reprinted through the Ravinica Remastered set. Aurelia, Exemplar of Justice returns as well, along with other Legendaries like Krenko, Mob Boss, Niv-Mizzet, Parun, and Massacre Girl. And players can ramp into spells through the full cycle of dual-colored Shock lands.
Shock lands Ravnica Remastered spoilers
Each of the 10 Shock lands has three variants: Normal, retro, and borderless.
- Blood Crypt: Black and Red
- Breeding Pool: Blue and Green
- Godless Shrine: White and Black
- Hallowed Fountain: White and Blue
- Overgrown Tomb: Black and Green
- Stomping Ground: Green and Red
- Steam Vents: Blue and Red
- Temple Garden: Green and White
- Watery Grave: Black and Blue
Anime Ravnica Remastered spoilers
Anime art will also return to MTG set releases as a form of booster fun treatment through Ravnica Remastered with serialized versions as chase cards. The infamous Fblthp returns with anime art by Tetsu Kurosawa. Tomik, Distinguished Advokist received an anime treatment as well, illustrated by Yakotakos, and so did Massacre Girl, illustrated by On/Midon.
Retro frame Ravnica Remastered spoilers
Players and collectors can start cracking packs and playing Ravnica Remastered Limited formats like Draft and Sealed sometime in January 2024.