MTG Lizard Blades packs a double punch in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Aggro decks in Magic: The Gathering have a new Artifact creature tool via Lizard Blades, a two-drop Rare with Double Strike and Reconfigure.

Scheduled to digitally launch on Feb. 10, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty (NEO) will showcase a new MTG mechanic called Reconfigure. It’s only found on Artifact creatures within the set, having dual roles as a creature and Equipment that’s attached to other creatures. The card Simian Sling was the first Reconfigure NEO spoiler, followed by today’s reveal of Lizard Blades by Luis Scott-Vargas over at CFB.

Lizard Blades

Image via WotC

CMC : 1R

: 1R Type : Artifact creature—Equipment Lizard

: Artifact creature—Equipment Lizard Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 1/1

: 1/1 Keyword : Double Strike

: Double Strike Reconfigure : Pay 2, attach to target creature you control; or unattach from a creature. Reconfigure only as a Sorcery. While attached, this isn’t a creature.

: Pay 2, attach to target creature you control; or unattach from a creature. Reconfigure only as a Sorcery. While attached, this isn’t a creature. Ability: The equipped creature has Double Strike

Double-Strike is often an underrated keyword in Magic, especially within the Limited format. MTG creatures with Double Strike often end up getting blocked by chump blockers, reducing the value of the creature. The NEO mechanic Reconfigure changes this via Lizard Blades in that the Artifact creature has value as a two-drop 1/1 with Double Strike and as an Equipment.

The downside to Reconfigure is that it can only happen at Sorcery speed, providing your opponent an opportunity to remove the creature you plan on equipping with a card like Lizard Blades. Aggressive decks will likely give Lizard Blades a shot, simply as a two-drop with upside. And in Limited, players should expect Lizard Blades to have a much larger impact.

Test out Lizard Blades and the MTG Reconfigure mechanic with the digital launch of NEO on Feb. 10 and global release on Feb. 18.