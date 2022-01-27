Here’s every Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty spoiler from MTG preview launch

Over a dozen new Magic: The Gathering cards from the upcoming Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Standard-legal set were revealed today by Wizards of the Coast at the launch of preview season.
Scheduled to release digitally via Magic Online and MTG Arena on Feb. 10, followed by a global launch on Feb. 18, MTG Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty (NEO) contains over 300 regular cards. Prerelease for the upcoming Magic set will take place on Feb. 11. The timeline of the set is concurrent with present-day events taking place in the Multiverse, around 1,200 years after the events from the original Kamigawa block.
Modernity has blended in with tradition, causing friction with some kami and mortals, along with the disappearance and reappearance of the missing emperor of Kamigawa. The new NEO set features a total of four planeswalkers. Mechanics like Ninjutsu and Channel return, alongside Enchantment saga cards never before seen in Magic. And the NEO set is packed with Showcase art, from basic lands to Phyrexian and samurai treatments.
Here’s every MTG card revealed today during the NEO spoiler launch.
NEO mechanic cards
There are a total of three new and two returning MTG mechanics within the NEO set.
The Reality Chip
Simian Sling
Goro-Goro, Disciple of Ryusei
Akki Ember-Keeper
Silver-Fur Master
Greater Tanuki
Moonsnare Prototype
The Shattered States Era
Michiko’s Reign of Truth
NEO Planeswalker cards
The NEO set contains one new and three returning MTG Planeswalkers.
Kaito Shizuki
The Wandering Emperor
Tamiyo, Compleated Sage
Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh
NEO cycles, samurai, Legendary, and more
The NEO set is packed with cycles showcasing dragons, shrines, and more. Legendary creatures are once again showcased, but not as much as they were in the original Kamigawa block. And samurais, along with ninjas, take center stage at all different rarities.
Ao, the Dawn Sky
Surgehacker Mech
Jin-Gitaxia, Progress Tyrant
Ancestral Katana
Imperial Subduer
Atsushi, the Blazing Sky
All images via WotC.