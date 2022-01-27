Here’s every Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty spoiler from MTG preview launch

The Wandering Emperor The Wandering Emperor The Wandering Emperor Tamiyo, Compleated Sage Tamiyo, Compleated Sage Tamiyo, Compleated Sage Phyrexian Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh Kaito Shizuki The Reality Chip Silver-Fur Master Goro-Goro, Disciple of Ryusei Akki Ember-Keeper Simian Sling Greater Tanuki The Shattered States Era Nameless Conqueror The Shattered States Era Michiko’s Reign of Truth Ao, the Dawn Sky Ancestral Katana Moonsnare Prototype Imperial Subduer Surgehacker Mech Atsushi, the Blazing Sky Jin-Gitaxia, Progress Tyrant

Over a dozen new Magic: The Gathering cards from the upcoming Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Standard-legal set were revealed today by Wizards of the Coast at the launch of preview season.

Scheduled to release digitally via Magic Online and MTG Arena on Feb. 10, followed by a global launch on Feb. 18, MTG Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty (NEO) contains over 300 regular cards. Prerelease for the upcoming Magic set will take place on Feb. 11. The timeline of the set is concurrent with present-day events taking place in the Multiverse, around 1,200 years after the events from the original Kamigawa block.

Modernity has blended in with tradition, causing friction with some kami and mortals, along with the disappearance and reappearance of the missing emperor of Kamigawa. The new NEO set features a total of four planeswalkers. Mechanics like Ninjutsu and Channel return, alongside Enchantment saga cards never before seen in Magic. And the NEO set is packed with Showcase art, from basic lands to Phyrexian and samurai treatments.

Here’s every MTG card revealed today during the NEO spoiler launch.

NEO mechanic cards

There are a total of three new and two returning MTG mechanics within the NEO set.

The Reality Chip

Simian Sling

Goro-Goro, Disciple of Ryusei

Akki Ember-Keeper

Silver-Fur Master

Greater Tanuki

Moonsnare Prototype

The Shattered States Era

Michiko’s Reign of Truth

NEO Planeswalker cards

The NEO set contains one new and three returning MTG Planeswalkers.

Kaito Shizuki

The Wandering Emperor

Tamiyo, Compleated Sage

Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh

NEO cycles, samurai, Legendary, and more

The NEO set is packed with cycles showcasing dragons, shrines, and more. Legendary creatures are once again showcased, but not as much as they were in the original Kamigawa block. And samurais, along with ninjas, take center stage at all different rarities.

Ao, the Dawn Sky

Surgehacker Mech

Jin-Gitaxia, Progress Tyrant

Ancestral Katana

Imperial Subduer

Atsushi, the Blazing Sky

