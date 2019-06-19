MTG Leyline cycle wraps up with M20 Leyline of Abundance

The fifth and final Magic: The Gathering mono-colored Core Set 2020 Leyline is in, completing the cycle with Leyline of Abundance.

Containing 280 new and reprinted cards, MTG Core Set 2020 issued the final mono-colored Leyline in the cycle today with Leyline of Abundance. Reprinted from the card Abundance (Commander), a Leyline enchantment has the ability to enter the battlefield prior to a match if a player has it in their opening hand.

For every mono-color in Magic: The Gathering, M20 has a Leyline enchantment with Leyline of Abundance filling the Green slot.

Leyline of Abundance

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Costing four mana (double green), the enchantment Leyline of Abundance adds green mana to the mana pool by tapping a creature on the battlefield. Whether it be tokens or a six/six with trample, Leyline of Abundance adds an additional ramp for those Green Stompy decks.

In addition to increasing the mana pool, Leyline of Abundance can apply a plus one/plus one counter on every creature for a mana cost of eight (double green). While this seems a tad extreme compared to Ajani, the Greathearted (minus-two loyalty counter), Token decks can benefit from Leyline of Abundance by using its ramp ability and then adding counters to every creature.

Leyline of Abundance isn’t the strongest Leyline enchantment in the cycle but it does function well when placed in the right type of deck. The other enchantments that make up the M20 Leyline cycle include Leyline of Combustion, Leyline of Sanctity, Leyline of the Void, and Leyline of Anticipation.

Collect the Leyline cycle with the release of Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 on July 12, or digitally via MTG Arena and Magic Online on July 2.