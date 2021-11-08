MTG Innistrad: Crimson Vow cards worth money

Cultivator Colossus Cemetery Gatekeeper Necroduality Kaya, Geist Hunter Manaform Hellkite Chandra, Dressed to Kill Cemetery Illuminator Toxrill, the Corrosive Olivia, Crimson Bride Cemetery Desecrator Henrika Domnath Henrika, Infernal Seer Faithbound Judge Sinner’s Judgment Sorin the Mirthless Avabruck Caretaker Hollowhenge Huntmaster Edgar, Charmed Groom Edgar Markov’s Coffin Hullbreaker Horror

The second half of Innistrad in Magic: The Gathering Standard, Crimson Vow, is bringing about a total of 64 Rare and 20 Mythic Rare cards that could be worth money.

A digital launch for Innistrad: Crimson Vow will take place on Nov. 11, followed by the global release on Nov. 19. Prior to the digital release, there are over 15 cards valued at $10 or more. These values are subject to change in the coming weeks and entries within the VOW cards worth money list will be updated following the set’s digital and global release.

From dragons and beasts to vampire nobles and planeswalkers, here are the VOW cards worth money prior to the release of Innistrad: Crimson Vow.

Cultivator Colossus

Cultivator Colossus

Priced as the most expensive card in VOW at around $30, the plant beast in Green has a good chance to maintain most of its value. Playable in multiple MTG formats, the seven-drop gains its power and toughness via the number of lands you control. It also puts a land onto the battlefield as an ETB bonus ability that can draw a card.

Cemetery Gatekeeper

Cemetery Gatekeeper

There’s a cycle of five cemetery cards in VOW and Cemetery Gatekeeper comes in the color Red. The vampire is 2/1 with First Strike and has graveyard hate and the potential to ping an opponent for two damage. Cemetery Gatekeeper is priced at around $30 prior to launch.

Necroduality

Necroduality

A Mythic Rare Enchantment, Necroduality makes a copy of a nontoken zombie when it enters the battlefield. The Enchantment improves zombie builds in Standard and will likely have a major impact on the Commander format. Necroduality is valued at around $28 but will likely drop slightly with the launch of VOW.

Kaya, Geist Hunter

Kaya, Geist Hunter

Kaya, Geist Hunter is an interesting planeswalker that’s valued at around $27. Without a home, however, the planeswalker in the colors White and Black will likely drop significantly in the coming weeks.

Manaform Hellkite

Manaform Hellkite

Manaform Hellkite is a four-drop dragon that can create an illusion with Flying and Haste based on the mana of a noncreature spell that you cast. It thematically fits into Izzet spell decks but may not make the cut due to its four-mana casting cost. Prior to the release of VOW, it’s valued at around $20.

Chandra, Dressed to Kill

Chandra, Dressed to Kill

The planeswalker Chandra, Dressed to Kill will likely improve Mono-Red Burn and Aggro decks but won’t slot easily into multicolored builds. Her value is at around $20 and will likely drop to around $10 after launch.

Cemetery Illuminator

Cemetery Illuminator

A graveyard hate card in Blue and a part of the VOW cemetery cycle, Cemetery Illuminator has potential in multiple Magic formats. The spirit is valued at around $20 but its price is projected to drop slightly at launch.

Toxrill, the Corrosive

Toxrill, the Corrosive

Toxrill, the Corrosive is a seven-mana 7/7 that could have an impact in formats like Commander. The slug horrors mana cost could hurt it in the long run, but for now, Toxrill, the Corrosive is valued at around $19.

Olivia, Crimson Bride

Olivia, Crimson Bride

Olivia is the focus of the VOW story and her legendary card Crimson Bride will see gameplay within the Commander format. Her future in Standard remains uncertain at this time, but Olivia, Crimson Bride is valued at around $18.

Cemetery Desecrator

Cemetery Desecrator

Cemetary Desecrator is the Black VOW card in the cemetery cycle. Supporting zombie tribal, the six-drop 4/4 has Menace and modal ability options upon entering the battlefield. Cemetery Desecrator will be played in Commander and within other formats via zombie tribal. Prior to launch, the zombie is valued at around $17.

Henrika Domnathi//Henrika, Infernal Seer

Henrika Domnath Henrika, Infernal Seer

Henrika Domnathi//Henrika, Infernal Seer is one of the better Mythic Rare vampires in VOW. She has the potential to pop off in multiple Magic formats and is valued at around $17. The vampire’s price may fall slightly but expect Henrika Domnathi to stay above $10 for now.

Faithbound Judge//Sinner’s Judgement

Faithbound Judge Sinner’s Judgment

Faithbound Judge//Sinner’s Judgement is a Double-Face VOW card in White with the potential to end a game with its backside Enchantment Aura curse. Valued at around $17 prior to launch, the Double-Face card could either rise or fall in price depending on what Magic decks Faithbound Judge//Sinner’s Judgement finds a home in.

Sorin the MIrthless

Sorin the Mirthless

Sorin returns as a planeswalker card in VOW as Sorin the Mirthless. He’s a four-drop in Black that has dropped $15 in projected value leading up to launch. Sorin is priced at around $17 but could fall to as low as $10.

Avabruck Caretaker//Hollowhenge Huntmaster

Avabruck Caretaker Hollowhenge Huntmaster

Likely the best Mythic Rare in VOW, Avabruck Caretaker//Hollowhenge Huntmaster is valued at around $15. The human werewolf has the potential to go up in price as opposed to down at the time of launch.

Edgar, Charmed Groom//Edgar Markov’s Coffin

Edgar, Charmed Groom Edgar Markov’s Coffin

Edgar, Charmed Groom has potential within the Commander and Standard formats. The legendary vampire supports tribal vampire decks in Black and White and is valued at around $14. Similar to Avabruck Caretaker, he has the potential to rise in price at launch rather than decrease.

Hullbreaker Horror

Hullbreaker Horror

Synergizing with Control decks looking for a strong finisher, Hullberaker Horror is a seven-drop 7/8 with modal abilities upon casting a spell. Valued at around $12, the Kraken horror has the potential to maintain its worth after launch.

All images via WotC, Magic: The Gathering.