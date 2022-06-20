All Magic: The Gathering Standard rotation sets leaving format in 2022

A total of four Magic: The Gathering sets are slated to rotate out of the Standard format in the fall of 2022, shifting the meta while adding new content to the format.

The Standard rotation in MTG takes place every fall, rotating out four sets that have been in the format for around two years. Each set leaving the Standard format remains playable in other Magic formats. The 2022 Standard rotation will take place on Sept. 9 with the release of Dominaria United. All sets released between the fall and summer of 2020 will rotate out of the Standard format at that time.

The MTG sets rotating out with the 2022 Standard rotation are Zendikar Rising, Kaldheim, Strixhaven: School of Mages, and Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms. Each of these sets contains a number of cards that will impact the Standard meta upon leaving the format.

The sets that will remain within the Standard format following the 2022 Standard rotation are Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, Innistrad: Crimson Vow, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, and Streets of New Capenna. Standard sets for the 2022 to 2023 season that WotC has announced so far are Dominaria United, scheduled to release on Sept. 9, and The Brothers War, which has a tentative Nov. 18 release date.

A Standard-legal Magic set is typically released around every three months, four times a year. To keep the format fresh, sets will never stay legal to play in Standard beyond two years. Upon leaving via Standard rotation, cards remain playable in a variety of MTG formats.

Within the digital space of MTG Arena, Standard cards that have rotated out are still legal to play in the Historic and Explorer formats. And competitive tabletop formats like Pioneer and Modern, along with casual formats like Commander, will continue to use powerful rotated-out Standard MTG cards as well.