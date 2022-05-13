All Magic: The Gathering release dates 2022 summer and fall

Wizards of the Coast is doubling down on releases for the remainder of 2022, from 200-plus MTG Arena drops to Magic: The Gathering collaborations and a second Commander Legends launch.

A total of six Magic: The Gathering set releases will take place during the summer and fall of 2022. No Standard-legal sets are slated to release until the launch of Dominaria United, which coincides with the 2022 Standard rotation. Leading up to fall rotation, WotC is going all out via a second Commander Legends, a Double Masters 2022 set, a huge MTG Arena Alchemy drop, and a special Universes Beyond collaboration with Warhammer 40,000.

Here’s every important date and release schedule for Magic: The Gathering and Arena products for summer and fall 2022.

Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate

Tapping into Dungeons & Dragons, the second MTG Commander Legends set will showcase over 360 regular cards via Battle for Baldur’s Gate. Similar to the first Commander Legends, the set will have a Commander Draft and a number of collector cards via booster fun treatments.

Baldur’s Gate spoilers: May 16 to 23

Baldur’s Gate prerelease: June 3 to 5

Baldur’s Gate release: June 10

Double Masters 2022

Masters MTG sets are back, containing only reprints of highly sought-after and popular cards. The Double Masters 2022 set contains over 330 regular cards and booster packs will feature two Mythic Rare or Rare cards in addition to two foils.

Double Masters spoilers: Start June 16

Double Masters WPN Premium preview events: July 1 to 7

Double Masters release: July 8

MTG Arena Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate

Aligning with themes from Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate, the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate expansion will release via MTG Arena on July 7. The cards are only playable within the Alchemy and Historic formats. Over 250 cards are contained within the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate expansion.

Universes Beyond Warhammer 40,000 collaboration

In a collaboration between Magic: The Gathering and Games Workshop, WotC has created a Universes Beyond Warhammer 40,000 set. The set will contain four preconstructed Commander decks and three Secret Lair drops.

Warhammer 40,000 spoilers: Start July 26

Warhammer 40,000 Secret Lair: Aug. 12 to 22

Warhammer 40,000 release: Aug. 12

Dominaria United

The release of Dominaria United celebrates MTG’s 30-year anniversary and coincides with Standard rotation 2022. WotC will also start releasing Jumpstart booster packs with every Standard set, starting with the release of Dominaria United.

Dominaria United prerelease: Sept. 2 to 8

Dominaria United release: Sept. 9

The Brothers War

Designed around an event within the MTG multiverse, rather than a specific plane, Brother’s War is slated to release on Nov. 18.