All Magic: The Gathering release dates 2022 summer and fall

Wizards of the Coast is doubling down on releases for the remainder of 2022, from 200-plus MTG Arena drops to Magic: The Gathering collaborations and a second Commander Legends launch.
A total of six Magic: The Gathering set releases will take place during the summer and fall of 2022. No Standard-legal sets are slated to release until the launch of Dominaria United, which coincides with the 2022 Standard rotation. Leading up to fall rotation, WotC is going all out via a second Commander Legends, a Double Masters 2022 set, a huge MTG Arena Alchemy drop, and a special Universes Beyond collaboration with Warhammer 40,000.
Here’s every important date and release schedule for Magic: The Gathering and Arena products for summer and fall 2022.
Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate
Tapping into Dungeons & Dragons, the second MTG Commander Legends set will showcase over 360 regular cards via Battle for Baldur’s Gate. Similar to the first Commander Legends, the set will have a Commander Draft and a number of collector cards via booster fun treatments.
- Baldur’s Gate spoilers: May 16 to 23
- Baldur’s Gate prerelease: June 3 to 5
- Baldur’s Gate release: June 10
Double Masters 2022
Masters MTG sets are back, containing only reprints of highly sought-after and popular cards. The Double Masters 2022 set contains over 330 regular cards and booster packs will feature two Mythic Rare or Rare cards in addition to two foils.
- Double Masters spoilers: Start June 16
- Double Masters WPN Premium preview events: July 1 to 7
- Double Masters release: July 8
MTG Arena Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate
Aligning with themes from Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate, the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate expansion will release via MTG Arena on July 7. The cards are only playable within the Alchemy and Historic formats. Over 250 cards are contained within the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate expansion.
Universes Beyond Warhammer 40,000 collaboration
In a collaboration between Magic: The Gathering and Games Workshop, WotC has created a Universes Beyond Warhammer 40,000 set. The set will contain four preconstructed Commander decks and three Secret Lair drops.
- Warhammer 40,000 spoilers: Start July 26
- Warhammer 40,000 Secret Lair: Aug. 12 to 22
- Warhammer 40,000 release: Aug. 12
Dominaria United
The release of Dominaria United celebrates MTG’s 30-year anniversary and coincides with Standard rotation 2022. WotC will also start releasing Jumpstart booster packs with every Standard set, starting with the release of Dominaria United.
- Dominaria United prerelease: Sept. 2 to 8
- Dominaria United release: Sept. 9
The Brothers War
Designed around an event within the MTG multiverse, rather than a specific plane, Brother’s War is slated to release on Nov. 18.