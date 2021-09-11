MTG Innistrad: Midnight Hunt cards worth money

Keep an eye out for these cards while cracking packs.

A return to the plane of Innistrad in Magic: The Gathering contains several Midnight Hunt cards that are worth money.

Scheduled to release digitally on Sept. 16 and globally on Sept. 24, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt (MID) highlights werewolves and humans fighting back against creatures of the night. The set contains three planeswalkers, all priced above $10 heading into the official launch, and many Rare legendary creatures with monetary potential.

The MID cards worth money are listed in descending order and are an estimated value since the set hasn’t been released yet. All card prices will get updated prices following the digital and global launch, along with entries valued above $10.

From werewolf synergy to demons and dragons, here are the eight MID cards worth the most money prior to the MTG set’s release.

Wrenn and Seven

Wrenn and Seven Borderless Art

Wrenn and Seven are ranked number one in MID worth money due to having five loyalty abilities and being a card that will likely see play in multiple MTG formats. Their plus-one ability digs four deep for lands that can get put onto the battlefield tapped with the zero loyalty counter, and the minus-three creates a powerful token creature with Reach.

Priced at around $31 prior to the launch of MID, Wrenn and Seven has the potential to remain valuable.

Teferi, Who Slows the Sunset

Teferi, Who Slows the Sunset borderless alternative art

The days of detrimental Teferi planeswalker cards in Standard are over with the release of Teferi, Who Slows the Sunset. It’s a solid planeswalker card in the colors White and Blue that will see gameplay in Standard and possibly in other Magic formats. Priced at around $25 pre-release, it may retain its value, similar to Wrenn and Seven.

Arlinn, the Pack’s Hope

Arlinn, the Pack’s Hope Arlinn, the Moon’s Fury

Arlinn, the Pack’s Hope is a great Mythic Rare in Limited and Standard, synergizing with the RG werewolf archetype. She may also see play in Commander as an alternate commander in conjunction with Tovolar, Dire Overlord. The planeswalker is priced at around $21 pre-launch and will likely fall to around $15 in the coming weeks.

Tovolar, Dire Overlord

Tovolar, Dire Overlord Tovolar, the Midnight Scourge

Werewolf tribal decks in just about any Magic format want Tovolar, Dire Overlord. The legendary creature flips wolves without the Daybound and Nightbound MID mechanic while also producing card draw for every wolf that deals damage, and it has solid stats as a three-drop.

Priced at around $17 before the release of MID, expect Tovolar, Dire Overlord to not only maintain its value but possibly rise above $20.

Lier, Disciple of the Drowned

Lier, Disciple of the Drowned

Lier, Disciple of the Drowned is a unique Mythic Rare five-drop that provides each Instant and Sorcery card in your graveyard Flashback. The legendary human wizard is valued at around $15 pre-release and may fall under $10 once the global launch of MID takes place on Sept. 24.

Moonveil Regent

Moonveil Regent

Possibly a staple top-end card in Mono-Red Aggro or spell matter builds, Moonveil Regent has the potential to be strong in a number of various MTG formats. The dragon’s stats are solid, and its abilities can end games. Priced at around $14 prior to the MID launch, it should stay above $10 post-release.

Lord of the Forsaken

Lord of the Forsaken

Lord of the Forsaken is a six-drop Mythic Rare 6/6 with Flying and Trample. Just on its baseline stats, the demon is valued at around $13 prior to the release of MID. The demon also synergizes with self-mill and mill builds that can add colorless mana for one life to cast a spell from your graveyard. Whether Lord of the Forsaken will maintain its value is unknown.

Unnatural Growth

Unnatural Growth

Unnatural Growth is a Mono-Green Enchantment that doubles the power and toughness of each creature you control until the end of turn. It pumps at the start of each combat. Unnatural Growth is valued at around $13 pre-release but may fall under $10 following the global MID launch.

Card prices within the upcoming MID set are subject to change. We will update prices and entries following the digital and global launch.

Images via WotC, Magic: The Gathering.