MTG Banned and Restricted finally boots The Meathook Massacre from Standard

Two bans took place in the Standard and Modern formats.

Wizards of the Coast dropped a Magic: The Gathering Banned and Restricted announcement today, removing The Meathook Massacre and Yorion, Sky Nomad from the Standard and Modern formats.

Slated to go into effect on Oct. 13 through MTG Arena, The Meathook Massacre will no longer plague the Standard meta. Reigning as the best wrath in Standard and fueling Mono-Black decks for months, the legendary Enchantment was booted from the Standard format in today’s MTG Banned and Restricted announcement.

The Meathook Massacre

Joining The Meathook Massacre is Yorion, Sky Nomad, which is getting removed from the Modern format.

Yorion, Sky Nomad

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.