MTG Florian, Voldaren Scion elevates Rakdos Midrange in Standard

A new Magic: The Gathering vampire lord within Innistrad: Midnight Hunt was revealed today, featuring solid stats and an ability that should make Rakdos Midrange and Aggro decks top-tier options post rotation.

Scheduled to digitally launch on Sept. 16, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt (MID) is the first of two MTG sets on the popular Magic plane. The new Standard-legal set predominantly features werewolves and humans, with vampires being the focus for Innistrad: Crimson Vow—scheduled to release digitally on Nov. 11.

As a teaser of things to come, Florian, Voldaren Scion, a legendary three-drop 3/3 vampire with First Strike, was revealed on the last day of MID spoilers by Hareruya.

Florian, Voldaren Scion

Image via WotC

CMC: 1BR

1BR Type : Legendary creature—Vampire noble

: Legendary creature—Vampire noble Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 3/3

: 3/3 Keyword : First Strike

: First Strike Ability: “At the beginning of your post-combat main phase, look at the top “X” cards of your library, where “X” is the total amount of life your opponents lost this turn. Exile one of those cards and put the rest on the bottom of your library in random order. You may play the exiled card this turn.”

A three drop 3/3 with First Strike is a solid card on its own, especially in the colors Red and Black. The vampire lord applies early pressure and can deal with a number of early-game creatures due to having First Strike.

Image via WotC

Florian, Voldaren Scion earns his flood of admires via their ability to search and play a card from the library, giving Rakdos builds a hefty advantage. Top cards to pull with Florian’s ability from Standard 2022 decks include Valki, God of Lies, Goldspan Dragon, Lolth, Spider Queen, and any cheap removal.

The post-rotation meta will look different with the addition of MID, possibly making room for Rakdos cards like Orcus, Prince of Undeath and Zagras, Thief of Heartbeats.

Players can get their Rakdos vampire thrills on with the release of MID on Sept. 16 via Magic Online and MTG Arena. A global launch is scheduled to take place on Sept. 24.