Innistrad: Midnight Hunt spoilers boost GW human archetype support

Support for a Magic: The Gathering Green and White humans archetype within Innistrad: Midnight Hunt continued on the third-to-last day of previews.

Scheduled to digitally launch on Sept. 16, humans within GW are getting a good amount of support from Wizards of the Coast in the upcoming Innistrad: Midnight Hunt (MID) set. Augur of Autumn in Green was previewed yesterday, supporting the new MID mechanic Coven while synergizing with Sigarda, Champion of Light. Also synergizing with the legendary angel were three more White human MID cards spoiled today: Adeline, Splendid Cathar; Ambitious Farmhand; and Ritual of Hope.

Adeline, Splendid Cathar

Image via WotC

CMC: 1WW

Type: Legendary creature—Human Knight

Rarity: Rare

Stats: */4

Keyword: Vigilance

Stat ability: Adeline, Splendid Cathar’s power is equal to the number of creatures you control

Ability: “Whenever you attack, for each opponent, create a 1/1 White human creature tapped and attacking that player or a planeswalker they control.”

GW humans didn’t need another three-drop but Adeline, Splendid Cathar is a solid addition to a number of Knight and human Commander decks while also showing potential within Standard. With Sigarda on the battlefield, humans created by Adeline are pumped +1/+1 upon attacking, which can also synergize with Coven.

A defense of four is good in Standard, dodging most removal, while Vigilance allows the knight to defend and apply offensive pressure. The text on Adeline, Splendid Cathar is loosely translated and may contain minor errors.

Ambitious Farmhand//Consummated Cathar

Ambitious Farmhand

Image WotC

CMC: 1W

Type: Creature—Human Peasant

Rarity: Uncommon

Stats: 1/1

Ability: “When Ambitious Farmhand enters the battlefield, search your library for a basic Plains and put it into your hand, then shuffle.”

Coven: “Pay 1WW and Transform Ambitious Farmhand. Activate only if you control three or more creatures with different powers.”

Ambitious Farmhand is a double-faced MID card that transforms into Consummated Cathar upon a paid mana cost in conjunction with Coven. The text on each card is loosely translated and may contain minor errors.

Consummated Cathar

Image via WotC

CMC: None

Type: Creature—Human Knight

Stats: 3/3

Keyword: Lifelink

With Coven activated and a mana cost of 1WW paid, Ambitious Farmhand transforms into a 3/3 knight with Lifelink, which can be a 4/4 with Sigarda. A double White mana sink could prove to be clunky, but the MID human shows potential during the late-game stages.

Ritual of Hope

Image via WotC

CMC 1W

Type: Instant

Rarity: Uncommon

Ability: “Creatures you control get +1/+1 until the end of turn.”

Coven: “If you control three or more creatures with different powers, creatures you control get +2/+1 until end of turn instead.”

Ritual of Hope is a solid two-cost Instant that pumps go-wide strategies for lethal damage. In conjunction with all the other GW synergies, the Instant spell has main-deck potential.

Standard rotation is arriving alongside with MID when it releases globally on Sept. 24. A digital launch of the upcoming MTG set is scheduled to take place on Sept. 16.