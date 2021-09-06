MTG Augur of Autumn MID spoiler fuels power of Coven mechanic

The new Magic: The Gathering Coven mechanic within Innistrad: Midnight Hunt may prove to be Standard Constructed worthy with the reveal of Augur of Autumn.

With four days of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt (MID) spoilers remaining, Green and White gained a powerful Human Druid creature called Augur of Autumn today. Revealed by numerama, the three-drop 2/3 druid has a passive that lets its controller look at the top card of their library at any time while also allowing them to play lands from the library. Activate the new MID mechanic Coven and the controller of Augur of Autumn can cast creature spells from the top of their library.

Augur of Autumn

Image via WotC

CMC : 1GG

: 1GG Type : Creature—Human Druid

: Creature—Human Druid Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 2/3

: 2/3 Passive ability : “You may look at the top card of your library any time. You may play lands from the top of your library.”

: “You may look at the top card of your library any time. You may play lands from the top of your library.” Coven: “As long as you control three or more creatures with different powers, you may cast creature spells from the top of your library.”

Coven is triggered when three or more creatures on the battlefield have different power stats. A total of nine MID spoilers with the Coven mechanic have been revealed so far, including Sigarda, Champion of Light—a legendary angel who pumps all humans +1/+1.

Image via WotC

Play the MID human warlock Candlegrove Witch on turn two, followed by Augur of Autumn, and Coven is triggered upon Sigarda, Champion of the Light entering the battlefield with all humans gaining +1/+1. As an added bonus, Candlegrove Witch also has Coven, providing the 2/2 human Flying until the end of turn.

Image via WotC

Due to the double Green casting cost of Augur of Autumn and double White of Sigarda, Champion of the Light, players can add the popular Standard 2022 mana fixing elf Jasper Sentinel as a one-drop. Another powerful weapon in this potential GW build is Ranger Class, introduced via the AFR set. The Green Class produces a creature that can help trigger Coven while pumping creatures that attack and can serve as a backup for playing cards off the top of the library if Augur of Autumn gets removed.

A potential downside to Augur of Autumn is the druid’s 2/3 base stats, leaving the druid open to removal from popular cards like Frost Bite and Dragon’s Fire.

Test out Augur of Autumn with the digital release of MID on Sept. 16 and the global launch on Sept. 24.