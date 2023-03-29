MTG Elesh Norn transforms into Mythic Rare Saga in March of the Machine

Wizards of the Coast is bringing back Magic: The Gathering Transform through the upcoming March of the Machine set, featuring the legendary Elesh Norn as a Praetor who can transform into a Saga.

Elesh Norn continues her attempt to take over the MTG Multiverse in March of the Machine (MOM), scheduled to digitally release on April 18. The Praetor is no longer the face of the set but her card will have an impact on multiple Magic formats. Writing her story of the Phyrexian Multiverse invasion, Elesh Norn is a Mythic Rare legendary creature that can transform into a powerful Saga.

Elesh Norn//The Argent Etchings

Elesh Norn | Image via WotC The Argent Etchings | Image via WotC

The Elesh Norn//The Argent Etchings MOM card is a four-drop in White that has Vigilance, with an ability that forces an opponent to pay one mana or lose two life anytime a source is dealt damage. Each of the five Praetors has a Double-Face Transform Saga on the back side of the card.

Elesh Norn

Elesh Norn | Image via WotC

Casting cost: 2WW

Type: Legendary Creature—Phyrexian Praetor

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 3/5

Keyword: Vigilance

Ability: Whenever a source an opponent controls deals damage to you or a permanent you control, that source’s controller losses two life unless they pay one mana.

Transform: Pay 2W and sacrifice three other creatures—Exile Elesh Norn, then return it to the battlefield transformed under its owner’s control. Activate only as a Sorcery.

Elesh Norn is strong on her own, able to block most attacks while taxing opponents for either mana or life points. The Praetor is a viable addition to White tempo and Midrange builds in Standard and will shine in the Commander format. But Elesh Norn’s true power is in her Saga.

The Argent Etchings

The Argent Etchings | Image via WotC

The Argent Etchings Saga showcases the Incubate mechanic. Incubate is a keyword action that creates a predefined token, similar to Treasure or Food. The Archent Etchings Saga creates five 2/2 Incubator tokens during the first chapter and then gives all creatures +1/+1 and Double Strike through the second chapter.

Chapter one: Incubate 2 five times, then transform all Incubator tokens you control.

Chapter two: Creatures you control get +1/+1 and gain Double Strike until the end of the turn.

Chapter three: Destroy all other permanents except for Artifacts, lands, and Phyrexians. Exile the Argent Etchings, then return it to the battlefield front face up.

Similar to recent MTG Saga Enchantments, The Argent Etchings transforms after its third chapter—but not before it wipes the board clear of any permanents that aren’t lands, Artifacts, or Phyrexian types. The Saga is a finisher, able to break through an opponent’s defenses and win games. And if it doesn’t, it turns back into Elesh Norn and players can transform her into a Saga all over again.

Players can test out the brokenness of Elesh Norn//The Argent Etchings at MOM prerelease events that start on April 14.