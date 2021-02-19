MTG Commander 2021 deck names and colors revealed for Strixhaven

Wizards of the Coast dropped the names and colors of the five preconstructed Commander decks within the Strixhaven: School of Mages set.

A total of five Commander preconstructed decks will release on April 23 with the launch of Strixhaven: School of Mages. WotC spoiled the five colleges within Strixhaven today, along with a cycle of command spells that are thematically tied to the college via two colors. The five Commander 2021 decks will contain a total of 81 new cards with each deck thematically tied to the five colleges and their respective colors.

Here are the five MTG Commander 2021 deck names:

Silverquill Statement (WB)

Prismari Performance (UR)

Witherbloom Witchcraft (BG)

Lorehold Legacies (RW)

Quantum Quandrix (GU)

No cards were spoiled but it can be suspected that the commanders in each preconstructed deck are a legendary elder dragon, as each of the five colleges in Strixhaven was founded by an elder dragon.

Screengrab via WotC

Packaging for the upcoming Strixhaven: School of Mages set was also revealed today, along with a new segment of Magic cards called Mystical Archive. Strixhaven will contain all forms of booster packs, in which one Mystical Archive spell is contained within Draft and Set booster packs. Collector packs will have more than one Mystical Archive spell.

Scheduled to release on April. 23, Strixhaven: School of Mages is the next Standard-legal set to drop in 2021. The five preconstructed Commander decks will release with Strixhaven on April. 23.