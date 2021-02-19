MTG Strixhaven spoilers reveal Command cycle tied to colleges

Prismari Command Lorehold Command Silverquill Command Quandrix Command Witherbloom Command

Wizards of the Coat revealed a cycle of college command Magic: The Gathering cards from the upcoming Strixhaven: School of Mages today.

WotC confirmed the Strixhaven leak from a Danish website earlier this week, officially releasing the names of the five colleges associated with the University. Additionally, the Magic team also spoiled a cycle of command cards tied to each of the colleges via the MTG Weekly series on Twitch and Daily MTG.

The five colleges—Lorehold, Prismari, Quandrix, Silverquill, and Witherbloom—were each named after the elder dragons that founded them. Each college has a representation of two colors within Magic.

Revealed today were five duel-colored “Command” spell cards that are thematically tied to each of the five colleges within the Strixhaven: School of Mages set. A wording change of “mana value” was introduced as new text going forward in Magic via two of the new cards spoiled today, replacing “converted mana cost.” Each of the five college command spell spoilers has four abilities listed, in which players can choose two upon casting.

Quandrix Command (GU)

Quandrix Command

CMC: 3(RW)

Type: Instant

Rarity: Rare

Ability: Choose two

Choice one: Return target creature or planeswalker to its owner’s hand.

Choice two: Counter target artifact or enchantment spell.

Choice three: Put two +1/+1 counters on target creature.

Choice four: Target player shuffles up to three target cards from their graveyard into their library

Prismari Command (UR)

Prismari Command

CMC: 1(UR)

Type: Instant

Rarity: Rare

Ability: Choose two

Choice one: Prismari Command deals two damage to any target.

Choice two: Target player draws two cards, then discards two cards.

Choice three: Target player creates a Treasure token.

Choice four: Destroy target artifact.

Lorehold Command (RW)

Lorehold Command

CMC: 3(RW)

Type: Instant

Rarity: Rare

Ability: Choose two

Choice one: Create a 3/2 red and white Spirit creature token.

Choice two: Creatures you control get +1/+0 and gain Indestructible and Haste until end of turn.

Choice three: Lorehold Command deals three damage to any target. Target player gains three life.

Choice four: Sacrifice a permanent, then draw two cards.

Silverquill Command (WB)

Silverquill Command

CMC: 2(WB)

Type: Sorcery

Rarity: Rare

Ability: Choose two

Choice one: Target creature gets +3/+3 and gains Flying until end of turn.

Choice two: Return target creature card with mana value two or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Choice three: Target player draws a card and loses one life.

Choice four: Target opponent sacrifices a creature.

Witherbloom Command (BG)

Witherbloom Command

CMC: (BG)

Type: Sorcery

Rarity: Rare

Ability: Choose two

Choice one: Target player mills three cards, then you return a land card from your graveyard to your hand.

Choice two: Destroy target noncreature, nonland permanent with mana value two or less.

Choice three: Target creature gets -3/-1 until end of turn.

Choice four: Target opponent loses two life and you gain two life.

Scheduled to release April 23, Strixhaven is the next Standard-legal set to drop in MTG.

