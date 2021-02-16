MTG colleges leaked for upcoming Stixhaven: School of Mages

Names of the five Magic: The Gathering colleges within the Strixhaven: School of Mages set were leaked today by a Danish website.

Scheduled to release on April 23, Strixhaven is the next Standard-legal set to drop in MTG. Head designer Mark Rosewater confirmed last week that the set had a bottom-up design and that it will highlight “Magic’s take on the magical school genre.” A leak for Stixhaven was revealed today by The Magic Tavern, based on a Danish website advertising pre-order sales for the Strixhaven pre-release tabletop pack.

The five colleges featured in Strixhaven are Silverquil, Lorehold, Prismari, Witherbloom, and Quandrix, according to the description of the pre-release box on the Danish website. Each of the five colleges is allegedly represented by one of the five colors in the Magic color pie. Stirxhaven is a University within the world of Magic that is home to five colleges containing the best professors in the universe.

Very few details regarding the upcoming MTG set have been released by Wizards of the Coast at the time of writing. A reveal of the Strixhaven set is scheduled to take place on Feb. 18 via the Twitch stream, Weekly MTG. In addition to it being a bottom-up designed set, Strihaven will also likely contain Modal Double-Faced Cards (MDFC), tying it together with Zendikar Rising and the recently released Kaldheim.

A total of five preconstructed Commander decks are also scheduled to drop with Strixhaven: School of Mages—in conjunction with Draft, Theme, Collector, and Set booster packs. The official release date is April. 23. No digital or pre-release dates have been revealed yet.