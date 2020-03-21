Magic: The Gathering tournaments shift to MTG Arena MagicFest Online

Magic: The Gathering is going full online mode with MTG Arena MagicFest Online weekly tournaments, hosted by ChannelFireball and Wizards of the Coast.

For an entry fee of $25, Magic players can enter daily qualifiers via MTG Arena for a chance to win a $25,000 weekly prize pool, $50,000 finals pool, and an invitation to Players Tour Series Two regional and finals tournaments. Qualifiers run at 5am, 11am, 5pm, and 11pm CT daily.

We can’t gather in person, but we can gather virtually and we are proud to announce MagicFest Online – an event series bringing the MagicFest experience to you at home, wherever you are in the world: https://t.co/eKYizlV9VK #MTGTogether pic.twitter.com/L8siPs9pK3 — CFB Events (@CFBEvents) March 20, 2020

Weekly championships: $25,000 prize pool and eight Players Tour invites, with the top 32 advancings to the finals.

Season finals: $50,000 prize pool, 32 Players Tour invites, and two Players Tour Finals invites.

Players who finish 5-1 during the weekly qualifiers advance to the Weekly Championship tournament, held on Saturdays and Sundays. Rivals League and MPL players are also invited to the Weekly Championships, with CFB covering the event. Individual players have also been encouraged to stream, with a short delay.

“This is an iterative process – the structure of the tournament, coverage, and the program will change over the coming weeks as we work on bringing you the best experience possible,” WotC said. It was also noted that some qualifiers may get adjusted during scheduled downtime maintenance for MTG Arena.

WotC is working with content creators worldwide to ensure coverage of these events during a time when regularly scheduled tournaments, via Arena and tabletop, have been canceled and rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.