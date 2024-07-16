7 best MTG 2024 Amazon Prime Day sales

Hot Magic: The Gathering deals are dropping on Amazon through Prime Day sales, from Commander Precon decks to Play booster, Draft, and Set booster boxes. Don’t sleep on these sales, especially if you’re looking for early holiday gifts.

Here are the top Amazon Prime Day MTG sales.

Crack a Collector booster pack that comes with the preconstructed Commander deck. Image via WotC

The Virtue and Valor Commander Precon deck is a great way to break into MTG or have fun with friends at the kitchen table. Enchantment synergies are the feature within the Wilds of Eldraine set, with top-tier reprints like Hall of Heliod’s Generosity, Utopia Sprowl, and Umbra Mystic.

Sale price: $26.99

Discount: 21 percent off

A high chance of pulling cards worth money. Image via WotC

Deals on premium MTG sets like Commander Masters are hard to find. Set booster packs are great for finding cards to play with in formats like Modern and Commander. And you may even pull a Commander Masters card worth money on the secondary market.

Sale price: $329.99

Discount: 20 percent off

Go wild with Enchantments. Image via WotC

For players seeking a taste of Commander Masters but don’t have the funds, I recommend picking up the Enduring Enchatments Precon deck. Enchantments are a great way to have fun while playing Magic and teach critical strategies that carry over into other types of play.

Sale price: $45.90

Discount: 14 percent off

Expect the unexpected every time. Image via WotC

Unfinity MTG cards are legal to play in Eternal formats like Commander. Many of these cards contain wild designs and stunning artwork. If you’re looking for a gift or want to play with friends, I recommend picking up the Unifinity Draft booster box during Amazon Prime Day.

Sale price: $85.90

Discount: 17 percent off

Collect Werewolves and Vampires. Image via WotC

The Innistrad: Midnight Hunt cards are no longer legal to play in the MTG Standard format with the release of Bloomburrow, but that doesn’t mean they’re worthless. Many top-tier cards were included in the set, carrying over into formats like Pioneer. And Commander players also include many of the MID cards in their decks.

Sale price: $96.49

Discount: 16 percent off

Play without crafting a deck while collecting anime art cards. Image via WotC

Starter decks help newbies learn how to play Constructed MTG, but I prefer Limited style gameplay that’s accomplished through Jumpstart builds. Jumpstart boosters don’t require you to craft a deck as you crack two packs, shuffle, and then play. The best part about Jumpstart 2022 is that the set contained a large number of anime art cards in it.

Sale price: $81.99

Discount: 16 percent off

Solve a mystery. Image via WotC

The Murders at Karlov Manor was a fun set to play and the MTG cards are still legal to play in the Standard format. It’s also the only booster box on sale during Amazon Prime Day that is Play boosters and not Set or Draft.

Sale price: $91.49

Discount: 15 percent off

