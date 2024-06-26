All MTG sets leaving Standard with 2024 rotation Bloomburrow launch

The 2023 Magic: The Gathering Standard rotation was a monumental first for the TCG, with no sets getting removed. Now, the Standard 2024 Rotation is weeks away through the launch of Bloomburrow, booting four sets from the format. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 MTG Standard rotation.

What MTG sets get removed in Standard rotation 2024?

Multiple powerful cards are leaving the Standard format. Image via WotC

The four sets exiting Standard with the release of Bloomburrow are:

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Streets of New Capenna

Much like past Standard rotations before 2023, around four sets are scheduled to leave the format every year, as around four more are added. The number of sets may vary, like in 2025 when March of the Machine: The Aftermath is technically considered a fifth set rotating out.

What sets are legal after 2024 Standard rotation?

Cards leaving are important, but equally significant are the cards staying. With the addition of Bloomburrow, Standard will have nine legal sets in the format.

MTG Standard-legal set Year MTG set leaves Standard Dominaria United 2025 Standard rotation The Brothers’ War 2025 Standard rotation Phyrexia: All Will Be One 2025 Standard rotation March of the Machine 2025 Standard rotation March of the Machine: The Aftermath 2025 Standard rotation Wilds of Eldraine 2026 Standard rotation The Lost Caverns of Ixalan 2026 Standard rotation Murders at Karlov Manor 2026 Standard rotation Outlaws of Thunder Junction 2026 Standard rotation Bloomburrow 2027 Standard rotation Duskmourn: House of Horror 2027 Standard rotation TBD 2027 Standard rotation TBD 2027 Standard rotation

How to play Standard rotation cards, tabletop and MTG Arena

Your cards live on after getting kicked out of the MTG Standard format. Within tabletop, they are still legal within Eternal formats (Commander, Legacy, Vintage, Pauper), Pioneer, and Modern. Much of the same is applied to MTGO.

Within MTG Arena, your cards survive through formats like Timeless, Explorer, and Historic. Unlike the Standard format, Alchemy rotates every two years still. WotC will also bring old sets back through Limited (Draft and Sealed) play and events.

All cards that rotate out of Standard, though, can come back through a reprint of the MTG card.

After 2024 Standard rotation, what cards are banned?

Heading into the 2024 Standard rotation there were four banned cards:

The Meathook Massacre

Fable of the Mirror-Breaker

Invoke Despair

Reckoner Bankbuster

All four will rotate out of the format with the release of Bloomburrow. And no MTG Standard cards were banned in the last Banned and Restricted announcement.

