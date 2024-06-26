Forgot password
All MTG sets leaving Standard with 2024 rotation Bloomburrow launch

Prepare for the first Standard rotation of new cycle.
Published: Jun 26, 2024

The 2023 Magic: The Gathering Standard rotation was a monumental first for the TCG, with no sets getting removed. Now, the Standard 2024 Rotation is weeks away through the launch of Bloomburrow, booting four sets from the format. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 MTG Standard rotation. 

What MTG sets get removed in Standard rotation 2024?

Multiple powerful cards are leaving the Standard format.

The four sets exiting Standard with the release of Bloomburrow are:

  • Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
  • Innistrad: Crimson Vow
  • Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
  • Streets of New Capenna

Much like past Standard rotations before 2023, around four sets are scheduled to leave the format every year, as around four more are added. The number of sets may vary, like in 2025 when March of the Machine: The Aftermath is technically considered a fifth set rotating out. 

What sets are legal after 2024 Standard rotation?

Cards leaving are important, but equally significant are the cards staying. With the addition of Bloomburrow, Standard will have nine legal sets in the format. 

MTG Standard-legal setYear MTG set leaves Standard
Dominaria United2025 Standard rotation
The Brothers’ War2025 Standard rotation
Phyrexia: All Will Be One2025 Standard rotation
March of the Machine2025 Standard rotation
March of the Machine: The Aftermath2025 Standard rotation
Wilds of Eldraine2026 Standard rotation
The Lost Caverns of Ixalan2026 Standard rotation
Murders at Karlov Manor2026 Standard rotation
Outlaws of Thunder Junction2026 Standard rotation
Bloomburrow2027 Standard rotation
Duskmourn: House of Horror2027 Standard rotation
TBD2027 Standard rotation
TBD2027 Standard rotation

How to play Standard rotation cards, tabletop and MTG Arena

Your cards live on after getting kicked out of the MTG Standard format. Within tabletop, they are still legal within Eternal formats (Commander, Legacy, Vintage, Pauper), Pioneer, and Modern. Much of the same is applied to MTGO

Within MTG Arena, your cards survive through formats like Timeless, Explorer, and Historic. Unlike the Standard format, Alchemy rotates every two years still. WotC will also bring old sets back through Limited (Draft and Sealed) play and events.  

All cards that rotate out of Standard, though, can come back through a reprint of the MTG card

After 2024 Standard rotation, what cards are banned?

Heading into the 2024 Standard rotation there were four banned cards:

  • The Meathook Massacre
  • Fable of the Mirror-Breaker
  • Invoke Despair
  • Reckoner Bankbuster

All four will rotate out of the format with the release of Bloomburrow. And no MTG Standard cards were banned in the last Banned and Restricted announcement.

