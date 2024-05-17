What is the MTG Bloomburrow release date for tabletop and digital play?

Wizards of the Coast has designed a new Magic: The Gathering plane within the Multiverse, featuring only animals as creatures.

All MTG Bloomburrow release dates

The highly anticipated set has animal lovers excited. Image via WotC

The Standard-legal set Bloomburrow (BLB) is dropping into digital platforms like MTG Arena and MTGO and local game stores at the end of summer. Here is every important date for the launch of the Magic set at time of writing.

Bloomburrow MTG story : Begins on July 2

: Begins on July 2 Bloomburrow spoilers : Starts on July 9

: Starts on July 9 Prerelease Bloomburrow events : Running from July 26 to Aug. 1

: Running from July 26 to Aug. 1 Global Bloomburrow release : Aug. 2

: Aug. 2 Friday Night Magic Bloomburrow events : Running from Aug. 2 to Sept. 12

: Running from Aug. 2 to Sept. 12 Bloomburrow Commander Party events : Aug. 16 to 22 and Sept. 6 to 12

: Aug. 16 to 22 and Sept. 6 to 12 WPN Bloomburrow Open House event : Sept. 13 to 15

: Sept. 13 to 15 LGS B loomburrow Store Championship : Running from Aug. 24 to Sept. 1

: Running from Aug. 24 to Sept. 1 LGS Bloomburrow Standard Showdown tournaments: Running from Aug. 2 to Sept. 12

What is MTG Bloomburrow?

The Bloomburrow MTG set is the first of a new story arc called Dragonstorm. It’s a Standard-legal set that will include Commander Precon decks (BLC) and Special Guest (SPG) cards within booster packs. The set features 281 regular cards and booster fun treatments like Showcase Woodland, borderless Fieldnote, and raised foil borderless anime cards.

Unlike other MTG planes, all inhabitants are animals, even if that creature isn’t an animal on another plane. Jace, the only Planeswalker in the set, for example, is showcased as a fox within the Bloomburrow set. Known creatures featured in the MTG set at time of writing include calamity beasts, owls, frogs, rabbits, and mice.

Why is MTG Bloomburrow an important Standard set?

For the first time in three years, the Standard format will rotate with the release of Bloomburrow. WotC extended the legality of Standard cards last year from two to three years. The launch of Bloomburrow will mark the first official MTG Standard rotation since the duration of the format was extended.

