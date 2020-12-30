Leaked MTG Kaldheim Rare Angel has potential in Standard

A Rare Angel Cleric, Righteous Valkyrie, was leaked today on Reddit for the upcoming Magic: The Gathering Kaldheim set.

Early spoilers of Kaldheim (KHM), which is scheduled to release digitally on Jan. 28, were revealed last week by Wizards of the Coast. But a leaked card from the upcoming MTG set was posted on Reddit today, revealing Righteous Valkyrie.

Righteous Valkyrie is an unconfirmed Angel Cleric in White that contains the keyword Flying and two abilities.

Screengrab via Reddit

CMC: 2(W)

Type: Creature—Angel Cleric

Stats: 2/4

Keyword: Flying

First Ability: Whenever another Angel or Cleric enters the battlefield under your control, you gain life equal to that creature’s toughness.

Second Ability: As long as you have at least seven life more than your starting life total, creatures you control get +2/+2.

The MTG community’s overall reaction to the leaked Angel has been positive, noting that Righteous Valkyrie is a powerful 2/4 Flyer who also supports the Party mechanic leading up to the Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms set that’s scheduled to release in the third quarter of 2021.

“I really like how the party mechanic and classes, in general, will continue to be supported up through the Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms set,” a Reddit user said. “[Mark Rosewater] mentioned how they needed to find ways to tie sets together better now that traditional blocks are gone, and I think they’re doing that well this time.”

Righteous Valkyrie has the potential to be a strong card in both Standard and Commander. The Angel pairs well with Speaker of the Heavens from M21 and Luminarch Aspirant from ZNR. A 2/4 with Flying at the cost of three is solid on its own. Righteous Valkyrie also pumps the team while stacking life points.

The Kaldheim MTG set has an official release date of Feb. 5. A digital release via MTG Arena and Magic Online will take place on Jan. 28.