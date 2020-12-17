Stay up to speed on every spoiler.

A total of 285 Magic: The Gathering cards within the Kaldheim set will be revealed throughout late December and mid-January.

Scheduled to officially launch on Feb. 5 and digitally on Jan. 28, Kaldheim (KHM) is a Norse mythology-inspired tribal theme set. Tribal themes will include Angels, Dwarves, Giants, Elves, and Shapeshifters. There are a total of 285 MTG cards within KHM, featuring the return of Modal Double-Faced cards and the Changeling mechanic.

Early previews titled the “Week of Metal” for the set began on Dec. 15 and 16, along with a special drop on Christmas Eve. The official MTG Kaldheim spoiler season will run from Jan. 7 to 19.

WotC will feature a KHM spoiler launch stream via Twitch on Jan. 7 at 11am CT. A digital launch via Magic Online and MTG Arena will take place on Jan. 28. Prerelease starts Jan. 29 and the official release date for Kaldheim is Feb. 5. Players can expect an early look at the set via the MTGA Early Streaming event that will take place a couple of days prior to the digital launch.

It has been foretold. #RaiseYourAxe and tune into the #MTGKaldheim launch stream on January 7 at 9am PT, at https://t.co/nUzYF5lf0v. pic.twitter.com/8tHmuoWzFq — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) December 17, 2020

Here’s the MTG Kaldheim spoiler schedule, according to WotC:

Jan. 7

Jan. 8

Jan. 9

Jan. 10

Jan. 11

Jan. 12

Jan. 13

Jan. 14

Jan. 15

Jan. 16

Jan. 17

Jan. 18

Jan. 19

WotC will update its official KHM card gallery after spoilers are dropped, along with alternate versions.