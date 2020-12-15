Kaldheim will complete the modal double-faced pathway cycle in MTG

Four land cards to complete the pathway cycle in Magic: The Gathering were revealed today as a part of the Kaldheim early spoiler season event, The Week of Metal.

The upcoming Kaldheim set is inspired by Viking culture and heavy metal iconography. Before the official spoiler season starts on Jan. 7, Wizards is holding an early spoiler event through Dec. 17 where metal bands will reveal cards each day.

We get to show you one of the first ever cards revealed from @wizards_magic upcoming Viking inspired set, Kaldheim. It's Magic's most metal set yet. #RaiseYourAxe #sponsored pic.twitter.com/sHZDvUcbBE — Mastodon (@mastodonmusic) December 15, 2020

Mastodon kicked off the week by revealing the four remaining pathway lands to complete the cycle that began in Zendikar Rising. These lands can enter the battlefield and produce mana of the chosen color. Here are the four allied and enemy color pair lands.

Hengegate Pathway // Mistgate Pathway

Blightstep Pathway // Searstep Pathway

Darkbore Pathway // Slitherbore Pathway

Barkchannel Pathway // Tidechannel Pathway

The pathway lands have been a staple in Standard since their release in Zendikar Rising. The completion of the cycle gives a further boost to Standard manabases, allowing for more efficient two and three color decks.

Kaldheim will be released on Magic Arena and Magic Online on Jan. 28.