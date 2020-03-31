Here’s the MTG Ikoria: Lair of the Behemoths spoiler schedule

Wizards of the Coast revealed the Ikoria: Lair of the Behemoths preview schedule today, including Magic: The Gathering Commander 2020 spoilers.

Despite the recent postponement of tabletop Ikoria sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new Magic set will still drop on time via MTGO and MTG Arena. And the IKO spoilers are still on schedule as well, with the first previews beginning April 3.

The upcoming preview season includes IKO and C2020 spoilers. Commander and Ikoria spoilers start on April 3. From April 4 to 5, Commander 2020 previews are being showcased, with full decklists revealed on April 6.

The season of IKO and C2020 spoilers will kick off with a trailer on April 2 at 9am CT via Magic’s Twitch channel. A full list of every streamer, player, and channel previewing cards from April 3 to 9 can be found here.

Magic’s new set, IKO, releases via Magic Online and MTG Arena on April 16. The digital release will include Sealed Draft via Arena. The Asia-Pacific region is still scheduled for an April 17 tabletop launch while the release in North America, Europe, and South America has been postponed to May 15.

The upcoming MTG set features two new mechanics that allow players to “build their own monster” that ties into the monster theme, along with Kiora as one of the planeswalkers. Not much of the lore has been revealed at this time, but the IKO ebook, Sundered Bond, releases on April 7 and is available on Amazon for preorder.