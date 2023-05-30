Bill the Pony, Samwise, and Second Breakfast fuel Food in MTG Lord of the Rings

Food token strategies return to the Limited format and get a buff within the Commander format.

Two low-rarity Magic: The Gathering cards and one legendary Rare were previewed by Wizards of the Coast on May 30, showcasing a Food token theme within The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited format while also improving Green and White Food decks in the Commander format.

Most MTG Commander decks run Food strategies within the colors Black and Green, or Red and Black, while a handful of decks are in the colors White and Green. A majority of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) cards are in the colors White and Green, providing Commander decks with several new cards.

Most of the Food strategy cards within the Universes Beyond Modern-legal set will likely see play within the Limited format. Samwise Gamgee is an exception, though, as the legendary halfling peasant may see play as a commander and a signpost within the LTR Limited format.

Bill the Pony

Bill the Pony | Image via WotC

Built like a brick house, Bill the Pony is a four-drop Food token generator. The legendary horse also provides indirect removal through the sacrifice of Food tokens, providing value to the otherwise clunky four-drop in the color White.

Mana cost : 3W

: 3W Type : Legendary Creature—Horse

: Legendary Creature—Horse Rarity : Uncommon

: Uncommon Stats : 1/4

: 1/4 ETB ability : When Bill the Pony enters the battlefield, create two Food tokens.

: When Bill the Pony enters the battlefield, create two Food tokens. Ability: Sacrifice a Food token—Until the end of the turn, target creature you control assigns combat damage equal to its toughness rather than its power.

Bill the Pony offers players the best of what Food tokens can bring to the table. Upon entering the battlefield, the legendary horse creates two Food tokens and synergizes with other cards that produce Food tokens, assigning combat damage equal to a creature you control’s toughness.

The second ability is essentially a Bite spell in White. And since Bill the Pony has a toughness of four, it can target itself to remove an opponent’s creature.

Second Breakfast

Second Breakfast | Image via WotC

Second Breakfast provides less value than Bill the Pony but still fits into an LTR Limited Food-themed deck. The Instant in White costs three mana to cast, buffing up the power and toughness of two creatures while also producing a Food token.

Mana cost : 2W

: 2W Type : Instant

: Instant Rarity : Common

: Common Abilty: Up to two target creatures each get +2/+1 until the end of the turn. Create a Food token.

Samwise Gamgee

Samwise Gamgee | Image via WotC

Samwise Gamgee offers Commander players a Food commander in the colors White and Green while also likely designed as a signpost multicolor MTG card in the LTR Limited format.

Mana cost : GW

: GW Type : Legendary Creature—Halfling Pesant

: Legendary Creature—Halfling Pesant Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats: 2/2

First ability : Whenever another non-token creature enters the battlefield under your control, create a Food token.

: Whenever another non-token creature enters the battlefield under your control, create a Food token. Second ability: Sacrifice three Foods—Return target historic card from your graveyard to your hand.

Historic is a mechanic that was unique to Dominaria and is featured on Samwise Gamgee. The mechanic refers to Artifacts, Sagas, and any card with the Legendary supertype. As a two-cost that fuels Food strategies while also supporting Artifact, Legendary, and Saga sub-types, Samwise Gamgee is a potential GW commander within the Commander format.

Players can test out all three of these The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth cards at prerelease events that start on June 16. A global release takes place on June 23.

