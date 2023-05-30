All legendary Lord of the Rings characters in Universes Beyond MTG set

Aragorn and Arwen, Wed Aragorn the Uniter Bilbo, Retired Burglar Bill the Pony Boromir Warden of the Tower Butterbur Bree Innkeeper Éomer, Marshal of Rohan Éowyn, Fearless Knight Fangorn, Tree Shepherd Frodo Baggins Frodo Determined Hero Frodo, Sauron’s Bane Galadriel Gift-Giver Gandalf, Friend of the Shire Gandalf the Grey Gandalf the White Gandalf White Rider Gimli Mournful Avenger Gollum Scheming Guide Gothmog, Morgul Lieutenant Grishnakh Brash Instigator Landroval Horizon Witness Legolas Master Archer Lobelia Sackville-Baggins Mauhúr, Uruk-hai Captain Meriadoc Brandybuck Peregrin Took Merry Esquire of Rohan Pippin Guard of the Citadel Prince Imrahil the Fair Quickbeam Upstart Ent Rosie Cotton of South Lane Samwise Gamgee Samwise the Stouthearted Saruman of Many Colors Sauron the Dark Lord Sauron the Lidless Eye Sauron, the Necromancer The Balrog Flame of Udun Tom Bombadil Uglúk of the White Hand Witch-King Bringer of Ruin Witch-King of Angmar Gollum, Patient Plotter

Wizards of the Coast went all in on The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Modern-legal Magic: The Gathering set, designing over 30 staple characters from the lore as legendary creatures.

Containing 281 regular cards, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) set is Modern-legal and will have its own Limited Draft and Sealed format. WotC designed a full set around the popular IP, with a focus on recognizing a wide variety of characters from movies and books.

Over 30 legendary creatures were revealed during the LTR spoilers preview stream on May 30, showcasing a variety of characters with a rarity from Uncommon to Mythic Rare. Only legendary creatures from the main set are featured in this compilation list.

Every legendary creature in MTG Lord of the Rings main set

As of May 30, official LTR spoilers have begun. As more cards get previewed over the coming week, the list of legendary Lord of the Rings creatures will likely grow. I’ve laid out the list in three different ways: A visual card gallery at the top of the article, a Moxfield list, and an alphabetical list—because I like alphabetical. The Moxfield list will become available shortly.

Legendary LTR characters in alphabetical order

Aragorn and Arwen, Wed

Aragorn, the Uniter

Bilbo, Retired Burglar

Bill the Pony

Boromir, Warden of the Tower

Butterbur, Bree Innkeeper

Éomer, Marshal of Rohan

Éowyn, Fearless Knight

Fangorn, Tree Shepherd

Frodo Baggins

Frodo, Determined Hero

Frodo, Sauron’s Bane

Galadriel, Gift-Giver

Gandalf, Friend of the Shire

Gandalf the Grey

Gandalf the White

Gandalf, White Rider

Gimli, Mournful Avenger

Gollum, Patient Plotter

Gollum, Scheming Guide

Githmog, Morgul Lieutenant

Grishnákh, Brash Instigator

Landroval, Horizon Witness

Legolas, Master Archer

Lobelia Sackville-Baggins

Mauhúr, Uruk-hai Captain

Meriadoc Brandybuck

Merry, Esquire of Rohan

Peregrin Took

Pippin, Guard of the Citadel

Prince Imrahil the Fair

Quickbeam, Upstart Ent

Rosie Cotton of South Lane

Samwise Gamgee

Samwise the Stouthearted

Saruman of Many Colors

Sauron, the Dark Lord

Sauron, the Lidless Eye

Sauron, the Necromancer

The Balrog, Flame of Udûn

Tom Bombadil

Uglúk of the White Hand

Witch-king, Bringer of Ruin

Witch-king of Angmar

Updates will take place regularly leading up to the launch of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. The digital launch is coming on June 20 and the global tabletop release is scheduled for June 23.

All images via WotC.

About the author