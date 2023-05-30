All legendary Lord of the Rings characters in Universes Beyond MTG set

Wizards of the Coast went all in on The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Modern-legal Magic: The Gathering set, designing over 30 staple characters from the lore as legendary creatures.
Containing 281 regular cards, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) set is Modern-legal and will have its own Limited Draft and Sealed format. WotC designed a full set around the popular IP, with a focus on recognizing a wide variety of characters from movies and books.
Over 30 legendary creatures were revealed during the LTR spoilers preview stream on May 30, showcasing a variety of characters with a rarity from Uncommon to Mythic Rare. Only legendary creatures from the main set are featured in this compilation list.
Every legendary creature in MTG Lord of the Rings main set
As of May 30, official LTR spoilers have begun. As more cards get previewed over the coming week, the list of legendary Lord of the Rings creatures will likely grow. I’ve laid out the list in three different ways: A visual card gallery at the top of the article, a Moxfield list, and an alphabetical list—because I like alphabetical. The Moxfield list will become available shortly.
Legendary LTR characters in alphabetical order
- Aragorn and Arwen, Wed
- Aragorn, the Uniter
- Bilbo, Retired Burglar
- Bill the Pony
- Boromir, Warden of the Tower
- Butterbur, Bree Innkeeper
- Éomer, Marshal of Rohan
- Éowyn, Fearless Knight
- Fangorn, Tree Shepherd
- Frodo Baggins
- Frodo, Determined Hero
- Frodo, Sauron’s Bane
- Galadriel, Gift-Giver
- Gandalf, Friend of the Shire
- Gandalf the Grey
- Gandalf the White
- Gandalf, White Rider
- Gimli, Mournful Avenger
- Gollum, Patient Plotter
- Gollum, Scheming Guide
- Githmog, Morgul Lieutenant
- Grishnákh, Brash Instigator
- Landroval, Horizon Witness
- Legolas, Master Archer
- Lobelia Sackville-Baggins
- Mauhúr, Uruk-hai Captain
- Meriadoc Brandybuck
- Merry, Esquire of Rohan
- Peregrin Took
- Pippin, Guard of the Citadel
- Prince Imrahil the Fair
- Quickbeam, Upstart Ent
- Rosie Cotton of South Lane
- Samwise Gamgee
- Samwise the Stouthearted
- Saruman of Many Colors
- Sauron, the Dark Lord
- Sauron, the Lidless Eye
- Sauron, the Necromancer
- The Balrog, Flame of Udûn
- Tom Bombadil
- Uglúk of the White Hand
- Witch-king, Bringer of Ruin
- Witch-king of Angmar
Updates will take place regularly leading up to the launch of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. The digital launch is coming on June 20 and the global tabletop release is scheduled for June 23.
All images via WotC.