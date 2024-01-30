Category:
MTG
TCG

Best MTG Limited cards for Draft, Prerelease, and Sealed

Dominate Prerelease and Draft.
Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jan 30, 2024 05:36 pm
Agrus Kos examining a crime scene and assigning suspects
Agrus Kos, Spirit of Justice | Image via WotC

Murder and mystery are taking over Magic: The Gathering Limited through Murders at Karlov Manor, featuring over a dozen bombs that can take over and win you the match.

A bomb within MTG is a card that can dominate the Limited format. It’s often a first pick in Draft and a deciding factor as to which colors you’ll want to run in your Limited deck. The Murders at Karlov Manor (MKM) set has 10 dual-color archetypes, featuring new mechanics like Disguise and Collect Evidence. Splashing a third color is possible thanks to multiple mana fixers within the meta. The two primary colors are the most important, though, and the MKM set has several multicolor bombs that should pull you into a specific MTG Draft archetype. And there’s a handful of mono-color bombs, along with powerful reprints from The List and Special Guests

All MTG multicolor MKM LImited bombs

Multicolor Limited bombs in Magic often synergize with a two-color archetype, increasing their value within a Limited Draft while pushing you toward that two-color archetype. Splashing a multicolor is possible depending on the mana pips and your overall strategy. Here are my favorite multicolor MKM bombs I’ll be testing out during Prerelease and Draft events on MTG Arena

MKM Limited bombExplainer
Anzrag, the Quake-MoleFour-drop Mythic Rare in Red and Green. Great in creature decks. Activated ability most often won’t be needed. Slap a combat trick with evasion on Anzrag to quickly end games.
Curious CadaverSynergizes great with Clue tokens. Hard to deal with as a recurring threat in the air with a power of three.
Agrus Kos, Spirit of JusticePowerful Mythic Rare four-drop on its own that has additional synergy with the Suspect mechanic. Very hard to deal with during the early and mid-game stages.
Aurelia, the Law AboveA five-drop Rare 4/4 with Flying, Vigilance, and Haste. Aurelia slots nicely into creature builds while punishing opponents who play Aggro.
Ezrim, Agency ChiefPowerful finisher that synergizes with Clue tokens. Be sure to leave one mana up and an Artifact on the battlefield to give Ezrim Hexproof as your opponent will target it with removal.
Rakdos, Patron of ChaosFlying and Trample on a 6/6 Flyer is a bomb in MTG. The Mythic Rare has an additional bonus ability that can draw cards too.

All MTG mono-color MKM Limited bombs

Mono-color Limited bombs are typically harder to splash, especially if the casting cost has multiple color pips. Despite being harder to splash, mono-color Draft and Sealed bombs can often take over a game without a two-color archetype synergy needed. Take Tenth District Hero, for example. The MKM two-drop in White increases power with each activation cost paid, dominating the board state until its final activated ability gives all creatures you control Indestructible. 

Unlike the multicolor MKM Limited bombs, I feel there are only four mono-color MTG cards in this set that can take over a match. 

MKM Limited bombExplainer
Tenth District HeroTwo-drop Rare in White that is powerful at any stage. Beware of opponents leaving up mana when you want to pay the activation ability costs.
Cryptic CoatArtifact Equipment that synergizes with “power two or less” builds that prevent the equipped creature from getting blocked and can get returned to hand for only 1U.
Massacre Girl, Known KillerA four-drop 4/4 with Menace and the Wither mechanic that can potentially draw cards too.
Lamplight PhoenixThree-drop Rare 3/3 Flyer that’s a recurring threat as long as you have cards in the graveyard to activate the Collect Evidence four.

All Special Guest and The List Limited MKM bombs

Special Guest and The List Magic cards are legal to play within the MKM Limited format, depending on the event host. Within MTG Arena, they’re all legal to play. Most are decent cards that can get used but only a few stand out as potential bombs. 

MKM Limited bombExplainer
Smuggler’s CopterArtifact Vehicle with a Crew cost of only one. Synergizes with multiple MKM archetypes and is a 3/3 two-drop that can also loot upon attacking or blocking.
Crashing FootfallsGreat in creature-heavy decks as a potential finisher. Can also stabilize a board state.
Mentor of the MeekA powerful card draw engine in “power two or less” builds. Beware of Shock, a powerful one-drop removal that was reprinted in the MKM set.
Author

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.