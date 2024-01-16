Category:
MTG
TCG

How MTG Suspect mechanic and Suspected creatures work

Use Suspected creatures to your advantage.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jan 16, 2024 01:00 pm
Agrus Kos examining a crime scene and assigning suspects
Agrus Kos, Spirit of Justice | Image via WotC

Discovering the murder suspect is one of the main themes within Murders at Karlov Manor, using the new Magic: The Gathering mechanic Suspect

A murder mystery theme has dropped into MTG through the Standard-legal set Murders at Karlov Manor (MKM). The plane of Ravnica is buzzing with trouble, with creatures using the mechanic Disguise to stay off an investigator’s radar as they collect Evidence.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

At time of writing, Suspect is a mechanic that is only available within the MKM set. Tap into the Suspect mechanic and use it to your advantage during matches, especially within the Limited format.

MTG Suspect mechanic, explained

Angel investigating a feather found on building ledge
Wojek Investigator. Image via WotC
  • Suspect definition: A Suspected creature has Menace and can’t block. 
Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

There are plenty of suspects within the MKM set that you and your opponent can take advantage of. Targeting a creature as a Suspect has it become a Suspected creature in which it gains the keyword Menace and is no longer able to block.

Suspect and Suspected token counter in MTG Murders at Karlov Manor
Suspect and Suspected token | Image via WotC

Not being able to block is a downside, so don’t name your creature with high toughness as a Suspect unless necessary. A creature that has been labeled as Suspected will have a Suspected helper token placed on top of the MTG card on the battlefield.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Cards that use the Suspect mechanic in MKM

Agrus Kos examining a crime scene and assigning suspects
Agrus Kos, Spirit of Justice | Image via WotC

Using Suspect to your advantage is possible through cards like Agrus Kos, Spirit of Justice. The four-drop Boros Mythic Rare has you target a creature upon entering the battlefield as a Suspect. If the creature is already Suspected, preferably a creature your opponent has control of, it is exiled. 

You may exile your creatures that are Suspect too, especially in conjunction with Kaya, Spirits’ Justice. The MKM Planeswalker has a passive ability that can create a token copy of a creature(s) put into exile, and/or from your graveyard while also giving it Flying. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

It’s also possible to remove a creature you control from being a Suspect. Cards like Deadly Complication have an ability that can pump the power of a creature by +1/+1 if Suspected. Or you can remove that creature as a Suspect, returning it to its normal state.

related content

Read Article All MTG Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Precon decks
Image of buildings in MTG Ravnica plane
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
All MTG Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Precon decks
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 16, 2024
Read Article MTG Wither mechanic returns to Standard through Legendary Massacre Girl
Massacre Girl leaning up against Ravnica wall holding knives
Category:
MTG
MTG
MTG Wither mechanic returns to Standard through Legendary Massacre Girl
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 16, 2024
Read Article How Cases work on Sagas in MTG’s new expansion, MKM
Magical tape blocking off a scene of a crime on Ravnica in MTG
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
How Cases work on Sagas in MTG’s new expansion, MKM
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 16, 2024
Read Article MTG’s Evidence mechanic: How collecting Evidence works in MKM
Izoni holding a spider egg while surrounded by spiders
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
MTG’s Evidence mechanic: How collecting Evidence works in MKM
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 16, 2024
Read Article How Disguise works in MTG’s Murders at Karlov Manor
Etrata standing above gathering on Ravnica
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
How Disguise works in MTG’s Murders at Karlov Manor
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 16, 2024

Related Content

Read Article All MTG Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Precon decks
Image of buildings in MTG Ravnica plane
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
All MTG Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Precon decks
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 16, 2024
Read Article MTG Wither mechanic returns to Standard through Legendary Massacre Girl
Massacre Girl leaning up against Ravnica wall holding knives
Category:
MTG
MTG
MTG Wither mechanic returns to Standard through Legendary Massacre Girl
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 16, 2024
Read Article How Cases work on Sagas in MTG’s new expansion, MKM
Magical tape blocking off a scene of a crime on Ravnica in MTG
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
How Cases work on Sagas in MTG’s new expansion, MKM
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 16, 2024
Read Article MTG’s Evidence mechanic: How collecting Evidence works in MKM
Izoni holding a spider egg while surrounded by spiders
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
MTG’s Evidence mechanic: How collecting Evidence works in MKM
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 16, 2024
Read Article How Disguise works in MTG’s Murders at Karlov Manor
Etrata standing above gathering on Ravnica
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
How Disguise works in MTG’s Murders at Karlov Manor
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 16, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.