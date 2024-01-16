How MTG Suspect mechanic and Suspected creatures work

Discovering the murder suspect is one of the main themes within Murders at Karlov Manor, using the new Magic: The Gathering mechanic Suspect.

A murder mystery theme has dropped into MTG through the Standard-legal set Murders at Karlov Manor (MKM). The plane of Ravnica is buzzing with trouble, with creatures using the mechanic Disguise to stay off an investigator’s radar as they collect Evidence.

At time of writing, Suspect is a mechanic that is only available within the MKM set. Tap into the Suspect mechanic and use it to your advantage during matches, especially within the Limited format.

MTG Suspect mechanic, explained

Wojek Investigator. Image via WotC

Suspect definition: A Suspected creature has Menace and can’t block.

There are plenty of suspects within the MKM set that you and your opponent can take advantage of. Targeting a creature as a Suspect has it become a Suspected creature in which it gains the keyword Menace and is no longer able to block.

Suspect and Suspected token | Image via WotC

Not being able to block is a downside, so don’t name your creature with high toughness as a Suspect unless necessary. A creature that has been labeled as Suspected will have a Suspected helper token placed on top of the MTG card on the battlefield.

Cards that use the Suspect mechanic in MKM

Agrus Kos, Spirit of Justice | Image via WotC

Using Suspect to your advantage is possible through cards like Agrus Kos, Spirit of Justice. The four-drop Boros Mythic Rare has you target a creature upon entering the battlefield as a Suspect. If the creature is already Suspected, preferably a creature your opponent has control of, it is exiled.

You may exile your creatures that are Suspect too, especially in conjunction with Kaya, Spirits’ Justice. The MKM Planeswalker has a passive ability that can create a token copy of a creature(s) put into exile, and/or from your graveyard while also giving it Flying.

It’s also possible to remove a creature you control from being a Suspect. Cards like Deadly Complication have an ability that can pump the power of a creature by +1/+1 if Suspected. Or you can remove that creature as a Suspect, returning it to its normal state.