MTG’s Evidence mechanic: How collecting Evidence works in MKM

Wizards of the Coast included several new Magic: The Gathering mechanics within the Murders at Karlov Manor (MKM) set, including a mechanic called Evidence.

A murder mystery theme is the focal point of a Standard-legal MTG set called Murders at Karlov Manor. To solve the crimes, new mechanics have been added, calling out creatures as Suspects to creatures hiding in Disguise. Playing cards from the MKM set goes beyond matches as there is one large puzzle to solve, along with 12 smaller ones spread across all products. The set also featured Play boosters for the first time in Magic.

What is the Evidence mechanic in MTG?

Scene of the Crime. Image via WotC

The Evidence mechanic in Magic is used in a variety of ways. But at its core, the mechanic has you exile a designated mana value of cards from your graveyard.

Evidence definition: To collect Evidence, exile any number of cards from your graveyard with total mana of the designated mana value or higher to gain an ability or effect.

You will find the Evidence mechanic being used with Ward or even upon entering the battlefield within the MKM set. Evidence synergizes with graveyard strategies and shenanigans but can fall short if your opponent exiles cards from your graveyard before you’re able to exile them yourself with Evidence.

Cards that use Evidence in MTG

Izoni, Center of the Web | Image via WotC Axebane Ferox | Image via WotC Bite Down on Crime | Image via WotC

Collecting Evidence can apply to you or your opponent. The four-drop Rare Beast called Axebane Ferox, for example, has Evidence attached to its Ward cost. This means any player who targets the Green creature has to exile a total mana value of four or more from their graveyard as a means to pay the Ward cost.

You can also use MTG Evidence to build up your board state through cards like Izoni, Center of the Web. With an Evidence of four, you can exile cards from your graveyard with a total mana value of four or more to create two tokens whenever Izoni, Center of the Web enters the battlefield or attacks.