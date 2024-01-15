How MTG Play boosters work: Prerelease, Draft, and Arena explained

Switching over to Magic: The Gathering Play boosters for the Standard-release of Murders at Karlov Manor, Wizards of the Coast changed how Limited and opening normal packs work.

The first official MTG set to feature Play boosters was Murders at Karlov Manor (MKM), permanently removing Draft and Set booster packs as a purchasable and playable option. Draft and Set boosters from sets that were released before MKM are available as long as supplies last. Jumpstart was also removed as a format, although Play boosters didn’t play a role in that decision. I’m excited about most of the changes Play boosters will bring about, especially within the Limited format.

What is in a Play booster?

Play booster pack slots | Image via WotC

Play boosters changed the Magic Limited format (Draft and Sealed), altered The List, and reduced the card count per pack to 14 playable cards. The slots within a Play booster are subject to change with each Magic set release.

Play booster contents for Murders at Karlov Manor

Six cards with a Common rarity, which may include a “booster fun” treatment

One card with a Common rarity from The List, which may include a Special Guest card

Three cards with an Uncommon rarity, which may include a “booster fun” treatment

One Wildcard that can be any rarity and may have a “booster fun” treatment

One card with a rarity of Rare or Mythic Rare

One foil card that can be any rarity

One Basic land

One non-playable card that is either a token, play aid, art card, or ad card

The best part about Play boosters is the option to get up to four cards with a rarity of Rare or higher. It won’t happen all the time, but when it does, you might feel like a god pack was opened. The number of booster packs found in a Play booster box is 36, as opposed to 30.

The List changes

The List will have 40 reprinted MTG cards with original art, of which 30 will have a rarity of Common or Uncommon. The other 10 can have a rarity of Rare or higher. In addition to the 40 cards within The List, you may also pull 10 Special Guest cards that thematically fit into the set and may have new art from The List slot. Special Guest cards are legal to play in the Limited format.

How Play boosters work at MTG Prerelease events

The chance to pull up to four cards with a rarity of Rare or higher is exciting at Prerelease | Image via WotC

The biggest change Play boosters bring to MTG Prerelease events is the chance to pull up to four cards with a rarity of Rare or higher. This potentially increases the number of “bomb” cards you can pull from a pack. An increase in Rare and Mythic Rare cards can also change the meta, much like extra rarity cards of Rare or higher did during March of the Machine.

For casual players, the increase in potential value from a Play booster pack is a good thing, along with being able to play with a Special Guest reprint. It also creates a better play environment among other casual players, which is usually the case at local game store Prerelease events.

How Play boosters work at MTG Draft events

Using Play boosters in place of Draft boosters reduces the number of cards per pack by one. This is the biggest change, along with the possibility of pulling up to four cards with a rarity of Rare or higher as opposed to only one. Much like Prerelease events, pulling more cards with a higher rarity will change the meta, depending on the strength of those cards.

How Play boosters work in MTG Arena

Changes are coming to MTG Arena too | Image via WotC

Play boosters are replacing MTG Arena booster packs, which were essentially Draft boosters. No price increases are expected to take place with the release of Murders at Karlov Manor. This includes entry fees for Limited events.

Included in MTG Arena Play boosters are The List and Special Guest cards. Some tabletop printings of The List may not be playable on Arena, which involves an announcement of changes before a new set is released.