Most expensive MTG cards leaving Standard through 2024 rotation

Published: Jun 30, 2024 02:29 pm

Now is the time to check your Magic: The Gathering card binders as the 2024 Standard rotation is expected to have an impact on the meta and secondary market card prices. From each of the four sets leaving the format in 2024, here are the most highly-priced MTG cards you may want to cash in on before rotation drops.

Most expensive Innistrad: Midnight Hunt cards leaving Standard

The MTG chase cards of MID were a supplementary booster called Double Feature. The Draft booster packs also contained cards from VOW. Only The Meathook Massacre and Adeline, Resplendent Cathar held onto a value above $20. Despite a lack of high value, there are still a solid number of cards in the $5 to $10 range through lands like Haunted Ridge and double-faced cards like Poppet Stitcher.

  • The Meathook Massacre Double Feature foil: Around 129
  • The Meathook Massacre extended foil: Around $70
  • Adeline, Resplendent Cathar Double Feature foil: Around $25
  • Bloodthirsty Adversary Double Feature foil: Around $20

Best-priced MID cards in the $5 to $10 range

  • Arlinn, the Pack’s Hope Showcase foil: Around $11
  • Adeline, Resplendent Cathar foil: Around $9
  • Wrenn and Seven borderless foil: Around $9
  • Lier, Disciple of the Drowned foil: Around $8
  • Zombie token foil: Around $6

Most expensive Innistrad: Crimson Vow cards leaving Standard

Part two of the Innistrad block was Crimson Vow. Toxrille, the Corrosive Double Feature foil was the most expensive MTG card in the set. But VOW had more middle-priced cards hang onto their value.

  • Toxrille, the Corrosive Double Feature foil: Around $65
  • Necroduality Double Feature foil: Around $25
  • Hallowed Haunting Double Feature foil: Around $25
  • Cemetery Prowler Double Feature foil: Around $20

Best-priced VOW cards in the $5 to $10 range

  • Chandra, Dressed to Kill borderless foil: Around $12
  • Umbris, Fear Manifest extended art (VOC): Around $11
  • Path of Peril extended foil: Around $11
  • Cemetery Prowler extended foil: Around $10
  • Wedding Announcement extended foil: Around $10
  • Splendid Reclamation extended foil: Around $7

Most expensive Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty leaving Standard

Chase cards through NEO were the Neon variants of Hidetsugu, Devouring Chaos, with Red being worth the most at an estimated $850 to $900.

The Hidetsugu, Devouring Chaos Neon variants

Prices of the Neon variants were based on pull odds, with Red being the hardest to find. Many content creators received variants of Hidetsugu, Devouring Chaos in a sealed card holder through WotC. Needing help with medical bills, Amy the Amazonian sold her yellow variant for an estimated $300.

  • Red: Around $850
  • Green: Around $70
  • Blue: Around $30
  • Yellow: Around $20

Best-priced NEO cards

Due to the pushed power levels within the Kamigawa set, many cards, through a variety of variants, have maintained their value heading into 2024 Standard rotation.

NEO cardNEO card variant(s)NEO card price(s)
The Wandering EmperorShowcase foil etched
Showcase
Borderless foil		Around $100
Around $45
Around $35
Boseiju, Who EnduresBorderless foil
Extended art foil
Main set		Around $40
Around $35
Around $30
Kodama of the West TreeShowcase foil-etchedAround $35
Otawara, Soaring CityBorderless foil
Extended art foil
Main set		Around $30
Around $25
Around $20
FarewellShowcase foil-etchedAround $25
Fable of the Mirror BreakerShowcase foilAround $15

Most expensive Streets of New Capenna cards leaving Standard

The most expensive MTG card from SNC is a Treasure token. Exclusive to SEA players, the foil token is valued between $40 and $60. And it’s not the only token from the set worth money, with Cabaretti and Riveteers worth around $15. Unlike the NEO set, only a few cards with treatments are still worth money heading into Standard rotation.

  • Spara’s Headquarters borderless foil: Around $40
  • Zitora, the Incinerator Gilded foil: Around $30
  • Jetmir, Nexus of Revels Gilded foil: Around $30
  • Raffine, Scheming Seer Gilded foil: Around $30
  • Giada, Font of Hope Showcase foil-etched: Around $20
  • Xander’s Lounge borderless foil: Around $30
  • Raffine’s Tower borderless foil: Around $30
