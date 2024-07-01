All MTG Bloomburrow Commander decks—What we know so far

Heading into official Magic: The Gathering Bloomburrow spoiler season, Wizards of the Coast previewed Commander Precon decks in the upcoming Standard-legal set.

Recommended Videos

Limited information is known about the Commander decklists (at time of writing) but we do know there are Legendary Squirrels. I predict we’ll have more information when spoilers really get going on Tuesday, July 9.

Here’s what we know about the Bloomburrow Commander decks so far.

I have a feeling Squirreled Away will be the most popular of the four. Image via Amazon/WotC

Included in the Standard-legal launch of Bloomburrow are four preconstructed Commander decks, featuring MTG color two and three-color combos.

Squirreled Away : In the colors Black and Green, this Commander deck showcases Squirrels and token strategies.

: In the colors Black and Green, this Commander deck showcases Squirrels and token strategies. Peace Offering : In the colors Green, White, and Blue, this Commander deck leans into counters and possibly a new mechanic within the Bloomburrow set.

: In the colors Green, White, and Blue, this Commander deck leans into counters and possibly a new mechanic within the Bloomburrow set. Family Matters : In the colors Blue, Red, and White, this Commander deck has Go-Wide strategies I think will include a touch of Aggro.

: In the colors Blue, Red, and White, this Commander deck has Go-Wide strategies I think will include a touch of Aggro. Animated Army: In the colors Red and Green, this Commander deck taps into Gruul Stomp themes.

When do Bloomburrow Precon Commander decklists release?

Official Bloomburrow spoilers will start on July 9. For those curious about cards already revealed, there’s a full list from MagicCon Amsterdam. We’ll get full Commander decklists, based on the WotC preview schedule, on July 18. I expect we may see cards sooner, though; WotC typically reveals face commanders during the first day of spoiler season. And, if we’re lucky, we might also see secondary commanders.

We’ll add all Bloomburrow Commander decklists after they have been unveiled.

What is in a Bloomburrow Commander deck?

Bloomburrow will have 15 new-to-Magic cards in each preconstructed Commander deck. Much like past Precon Commander decks, you’ll get 100 single-copy playable cards with treatments, tokens, and a box to hold it all.

100 individual cards

One borderless foil face commander card

One borderless foil Courageous Critters card

One Bloomburrow Collector booster sample pack

10 double-sided tokens

One life wheel

One deck box

What are Bloomburrow Commander deck preorder prices?

Heading into Bloomburrow spoiler season, all Commander decks have a preorder price of $47.99 on Amazon. An option to purchase all four is available as well, priced at $189.20. Prices of preorders are subject to change once the preview season starts and when the full MTG Commander decklists are revealed.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy