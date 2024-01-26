Best MTG removal reprints in Murders at Karlov Manor

Multiple popular Magic: The Gathering reprints are going to be dropped into the Standard-legal set Murders at Karlov Manor, showcasing a history of removal spells that should still impact the meta today.

Murder and mystery are the main themes within Murders at Karlov Manor, set to drop into local game stores through Prerelease events on Feb. 2. The set includes new mechanics like Disguise and Collecting Evidence, while also showcasing solid removal through MTG reprints. From a classic one-drop burn spell to a combination of damage and life gain, here are the best MTG removal reprints from MKM.

Assassin’s Trophy MKM reprint

Assassin’s Trophy | Image via WotC

Originally printed through MTG Guilds of Ravnica, Assassin’s Trophy is a cheap Instant that can destroy any target permanent. The downside, however, is that your opponent can search their library for a basic land and put it onto the battlefield. The Black/Green Instant is a solid sideboard piece of removal and might even slot into main decks depending on the build.

Shock MKM reprint

Shock | Image via WotC

Two damage to any target is back in Standard for the cheap cost of one Red mana through Shock. Aggro and Burn decks can use the Instant best. Shock was originally printed through Stronghold. It’s one of the best Magic Instant spells against Aggro decks, and I’m happy to have it back in the MTG Standard format.

Murder MKM reprint

Murdrer | Image via WotC

Murder is another personal favorite of mine, although the MTG meta has changed drastically since the Instant was first printed through Magic 2013. In today’s meta, Murder is more of a sideboard card but can be maindecked depending on your strategy. And don’t sleep on Murder in the MKM Limited format.

Lightning Helix MKM reprint

Lightning Helix | Image via WotC

Red and White decks in Standard are getting buffed with the release of MKM through the reprint Lightning Helix. Originally printed through Ravnica: City of Guilds, the Instant two-drop deals three damage to any target and gains you three life points, which is significant in aggressive creature builds.