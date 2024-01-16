Category:
MTG
All MTG The List and Special Guest cards for Murders at Karlov Manor

Pull a card from the past.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Published: Jan 16, 2024 05:15 pm
Updated: Jan 16, 2024 05:16 pm
Two creatures show off goodies in their hands
Show and Tell | Image via WotC

Wizards of the Coast dropped every Magic: The Gathering card on The List and for Special Guests within the Murders at Karlov Manor set, including replacement cards for MTG Arena

Big changes will occur with the launch of Murders at Karlov Manor, featuring Play booster packs that will replace Draft and Set boosters. Showcased within Play boosters is a slot for The List, which has undergone major changes. Instead of containing hundreds of MTG cards, The List will now have 40. Coinciding with The List are Special Guest cards, of which there are 10 you can pull within the MKM set. 

Here are all the MTG cards on The List and in Special Guests for the Murders at Karlov Manor set, according to WotC.

Full list of Special Guest cards in MKM

Images of all the Special Guest cards within MKM set
Special Guest cards in MKM | Screenshot via Dot Esports/WotC

Special Guest MTG cards are reprints, much like the cards on The List, but they have new art and a borderless frame treatment. Each of the 10 Special Guest cards in MKM thematically fits within the set and is playable in Draft and Sealed Limited events. 

Ghostly PrisonFabricate
Show and TellTragic Slip
VictimizeGamble
Crashing FootfallsDrown in the Loch
Timeless TrackerField of the Dead
All Special Guest cards within MKM set

All cards from Special Guests are legal to play in their respective MTG formats. Non-foil versions will appear in Play boosters while foil ones can be pulled from Collector boosters. 

All MTG The List cards in MKM (including MTG Arena changes)

Image of MTG Arena The List cards
MTG Arena The List replacements | Image via WotC

There are 40 total MTG cards on The List for MKM, with 30 having a rarity of Common or Uncommon. The other 10 may have a rarity of Rare or Mythic Rare. Three cards from The List were removed for MTG Arena: Baleful Mastery, Cavalier of Thorns, and Death Cloud. 

Replacing The List cards removed are three new-to-MTG-Arena cards: Possibility Storm, Evolutionary Leap, and Smuggler’s Copter. All cards on The List for tabletop and MTG Arena are playable within Draft and Sealed Limited events. 

Baleful MasteryBishop of the Bloodstained
Burden of GuiltCavalier of Thorns
Combine ChrysalisConsign//Oblivion
Death CloudDuskmantle, House of Shadow
Enlisted WurmGhost Quarter
Gnaw to the BoneGoblin Warchief
Hard EvidenceHigh Alert
Ixidor, Reality SculptorJace, Wielder of Mysteries
Kuldotha RebirthLaid to Rest
Leonin Relic-WarderMagmaw
Mass HysteriaMaverick Thopterist
Mentor of the MeekMetalspinner’s Puzzleknot
MillstoneMistveil Plains
Molten PsycheMystery Key
Nyx WeaverPutrid Warrior
Quintorius, Field HistorianRanger-Captain of Eos
Shard of Broken GlassSpell Snare
Stormkirk CaptainSyr Konrad, the Grim
Treacherous TerrainWorldspine Wurm
All MTG The List cards in MKM set

You can start pulling cards from The List or get a Special Guest starting with Prerelease events on Feb. 2. A digital launch of Murders at Karlov Manor is scheduled for Feb. 6. 

Read Article All MTG Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Precon decks
Image of buildings in MTG Ravnica plane
All MTG Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Precon decks
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 16, 2024
Read Article MTG Wither mechanic returns to Standard through Legendary Massacre Girl
Massacre Girl leaning up against Ravnica wall holding knives
MTG Wither mechanic returns to Standard through Legendary Massacre Girl
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 16, 2024
Read Article How Cases work on Sagas in MTG’s new expansion, MKM
Magical tape blocking off a scene of a crime on Ravnica in MTG
How Cases work on Sagas in MTG’s new expansion, MKM
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 16, 2024
Read Article MTG’s Evidence mechanic: How collecting Evidence works in MKM
Izoni holding a spider egg while surrounded by spiders
MTG’s Evidence mechanic: How collecting Evidence works in MKM
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 16, 2024
Read Article How MTG Suspect mechanic and Suspected creatures work
Agrus Kos examining a crime scene and assigning suspects
How MTG Suspect mechanic and Suspected creatures work
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 16, 2024

Danny Forster
