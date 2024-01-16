All MTG The List and Special Guest cards for Murders at Karlov Manor

Wizards of the Coast dropped every Magic: The Gathering card on The List and for Special Guests within the Murders at Karlov Manor set, including replacement cards for MTG Arena.

Big changes will occur with the launch of Murders at Karlov Manor, featuring Play booster packs that will replace Draft and Set boosters. Showcased within Play boosters is a slot for The List, which has undergone major changes. Instead of containing hundreds of MTG cards, The List will now have 40. Coinciding with The List are Special Guest cards, of which there are 10 you can pull within the MKM set.

Here are all the MTG cards on The List and in Special Guests for the Murders at Karlov Manor set, according to WotC.

Full list of Special Guest cards in MKM

Special Guest cards in MKM

Special Guest MTG cards are reprints, much like the cards on The List, but they have new art and a borderless frame treatment. Each of the 10 Special Guest cards in MKM thematically fits within the set and is playable in Draft and Sealed Limited events.

Ghostly Prison Fabricate Show and Tell Tragic Slip Victimize Gamble Crashing Footfalls Drown in the Loch Timeless Tracker Field of the Dead All Special Guest cards within MKM set

All cards from Special Guests are legal to play in their respective MTG formats. Non-foil versions will appear in Play boosters while foil ones can be pulled from Collector boosters.

All MTG The List cards in MKM (including MTG Arena changes)

MTG Arena The List replacements | Image via WotC

There are 40 total MTG cards on The List for MKM, with 30 having a rarity of Common or Uncommon. The other 10 may have a rarity of Rare or Mythic Rare. Three cards from The List were removed for MTG Arena: Baleful Mastery, Cavalier of Thorns, and Death Cloud.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Replacing The List cards removed are three new-to-MTG-Arena cards: Possibility Storm, Evolutionary Leap, and Smuggler’s Copter. All cards on The List for tabletop and MTG Arena are playable within Draft and Sealed Limited events.

Baleful Mastery Bishop of the Bloodstained Burden of Guilt Cavalier of Thorns Combine Chrysalis Consign//Oblivion Death Cloud Duskmantle, House of Shadow Enlisted Wurm Ghost Quarter Gnaw to the Bone Goblin Warchief Hard Evidence High Alert Ixidor, Reality Sculptor Jace, Wielder of Mysteries Kuldotha Rebirth Laid to Rest Leonin Relic-Warder Magmaw Mass Hysteria Maverick Thopterist Mentor of the Meek Metalspinner’s Puzzleknot Millstone Mistveil Plains Molten Psyche Mystery Key Nyx Weaver Putrid Warrior Quintorius, Field Historian Ranger-Captain of Eos Shard of Broken Glass Spell Snare Stormkirk Captain Syr Konrad, the Grim Treacherous Terrain Worldspine Wurm All MTG The List cards in MKM set

You can start pulling cards from The List or get a Special Guest starting with Prerelease events on Feb. 2. A digital launch of Murders at Karlov Manor is scheduled for Feb. 6.