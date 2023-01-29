Best MTG Black Limited Draft low-rarity All Will Be One cards tier-list

Sheoldred Edict Scheming Aspirant Bilious Skuldweller Pestilent Syphoner Nimraiser Paladin Annoit with Affliction Drown in Ichor Testament Bearer Ravenous Necrotian Annihilating Glare Blightbelly Rat Stinging Hivemaster

The color Black in Phyrexia: All Will Be One is stacked with above-average Magic: The Gathering Common and Uncommon cards, synergizing with three main mechanics in the set.

Fueling Toxic, Corrupted, and Proliferate synergies in Phyrexia: All Will Be One is the MTG color Black. The set showcases five main mechanics, with Black providing a foundation in three of them. There are a total of 30 Common and Uncommon rarity Black cards in the new set, synergizing with four ONE Draft archetypes.

Blue/Black (UB): Corrupted and Proliferate Control

Black/Red (BR): Sacrifice and Oil counters

White/Black (WB): Toxic and Corrupted synergies

Black/Green (BG): Toxic and Reanimation synergies

Black Common and Uncommon ONE Draft honorable mentions

The color Black in ONE has an abundance of good Limited cards. All honorable mentions are playable and sometimes will pull a player into a color under the right circumstances. Stinging Harvester, for example, is a vanilla 3/2 three-drop with Toxic that creates a mite upon death and has Toxic one. The Phyrexian warlock has the potential to drop three damage and one Poison counter. And if that doesn’t work, it provides a token as sacrifice fodder after being sacrificed itself.

Blightbelly Rat is another solid Common that applies early pressure with Toxic and Proliferates when it dies. Annihilating Glare is a one-drop removal spell that should have sacrifice fodder available a majority of the time. Ravenous Necrotian should also have access to sacrifice fodder should the Corrupted angle not come together.

Testament Bearer is a unique four-drop that potentially can find something better from the top three cards of your library with stats to threaten a decent-sized attacker. And Drown in Ichor is a bomb in the UB Proliferate archetype.

Best Black Common and Uncommon ONE Limited Draft cards

The color Black in ONE Draft has the potential to become one of the stronger colors in the meta. Both UB and BR look like strong archetypes and WB has potential. Each of the six best Common and Uncommon ONE Limited Draft cards was designed to pull players into the color Black.

Sheoldred Edict

Sheoldred’s Edict is the staple Uncommon of the ONE set that can splash into any of the 10 archetypes. The removal is good for its cost, specifically when targeting a planeswalker. Sheoldred’s Edict is a top Draft pick, especially when pack-one pick-one options are limited.

Scheming Aspirant

Of the seven Blue Commons and Uncommons that Proliferate, six are playable. The UB archetype has the potential to dominate the ONE LImited meta. Scheming Aspirant is the alternate payoff, draining and gaining with each time you Proliferate.

Bilious Skuldweller

One-drop Deathtouch creatures are a solid option in Standard Constructed and a top Uncommon in Limited formats. Bilious Skuldweller is that one-drop in ONE, but with a Toxic topper to synergize better with multiple archetypes.

Pestilent Syphoner

Alongside repeatable one-drop Deathtouch creatures in Black are the two-drop 1/1 Flyers with an effect or ability. Pestilent Syphoner stands out in ONE because it has Toxic. The Phyrexian Insect will land a Poison counter most times, and potentially a few more. And Perstilent Syponer is ideal sacrifice fodder once the insect has done its job.

Nimraiser Paladin

Nimraiser Paladin is a five-drop top Uncommon pick. The Phyrexian knight’s stats are decent at 4/4 and the Toxic two is a nice add-on. Nimraiser Paladin also reanimates a creature with a mana value of three or less from your graveyard to hand. It does everything a Magic player can expect from a five-drop and can slot into a variety of archetypes.

Annoit with Affliction

Annoit with Affliction is one of the best Black Commons in the ONE set. The Instant exiles for only two mana at Instant speed on targets that have a mana value of three or less while also having Corruption synergy. Corruption and Toxic hold hands nicely in ONE, raising Anoit with Affliction’s value to the top.