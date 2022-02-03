Best Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty spoilers for Feb. 2

Mech Hangar Shiga, Okiba-gang Leader Blade of the Oni Mindlink Mech Nashi, Moon Sage’s Scion Replication Specialist Kura, the Boundless Sky Isshin, Two Heavens as One

A large number of Rare and Mythic Rare cards from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty were spoiled on Feb. 2, capturing the flavor of the set while also being playable in multiple Magic: The Gathering formats.

Completing the legendary dragon cycle within Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty (NEO) was Kura, the Boundless Sky, a Green dragon that synergizes with Landfall and planeswalkers like Wrenn and Seven. A Mardu samurai also dropped, called Isshin, Two Heavens as One, who doubles as an ability that triggers on a permanent when it attacks. And Thundering Raiju, a spirit with Haste in the MTG color Red that buffs creatures you control with a +1/+1 counter when it attacks while also dealing direct damage—determined by the number of Modified creatures you control to your opponent’s life total.

Here are the best NEO spoilers from Feb. 2.

Mech Hangar

: Tap, add one mana of any color. Spend this mana only to cast a pilot or vehicle spell. Ability: Pay three and Tap, target vehicle becomes an Artifact creature until the end of the turn.

Shiga, Okiba-gang Leader

: Rare Stats : 4/3

: 4/3 Ability: At the beginning of combat during your turn, return a target vehicle card from your graveyard onto the battlefield. It gains Haste. Return it to its owner’s hand at the beginning of your next end step.

Shigeki, Jukai Visionary

: Rare Stats : 1/3

: 1/3 Ability : Pay 1G and Tap, return Shigeki, Jukai Visionary to its owner’s hand. Reveal the top four cards of your library. You may put a land among them onto the battlefield tapped. Put the rest into your graveyard.

: Pay 1G and Tap, return Shigeki, Jukai Visionary to its owner’s hand. Reveal the top four cards of your library. You may put a land among them onto the battlefield tapped. Put the rest into your graveyard. Channel: Pay XXGG, discard Shigeki, Jukai Visionary. Return “X” target non-legendary cards from your graveyard to your hand.

Blade of the Oni

: The equipped creature has base power and toughness of 5/5, has Menace, and is a Black demon in addition to its other colors and types. Reconfigure: Pay 2BB

Mindlink Mech

: One Ability: Whenever Mindlink Mech becomes crewed for the first time each turn, until the end of turn, Mindlink Mech becomes a copy of target nonlegendary creature that crewed it this turn, except it’s a 4/3, it’s a vehicle Artifact in addition to its other types, and has Flying.

Nashi, Moon Sage’s Scion

: 3B Ability: Whenever Nashi, Moon Sage’s Scion deals combat damage to a player, exile the top card of each player’s library. Until the end of the turn, you may play one of those cards. If you cast a spell this way, pay life equal to its mana value rather than paying its mana cost.

Replication Specialist

: Flying Ability: Whenever a nontoken Artifact enters the battlefield under your control, you may pay 1U. If you do, create a token that’s a copy of the Artifact.

All images via WotC.