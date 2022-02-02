Isshin, Two Heavens as One multiplies attack triggers in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Wizards of the Coast is continuing to give players Panharmonicon-style effects that support narrow archetypes—and Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty delivers one suited for attacking.

Panharmonicon is a Magic: The Gathering card from Kaladesh that doubles enter the battlefield triggers caused by Artifacts and creatures. Since Kaladesh, cards with similar abilities are often compared to it and pop up in sets from time to time. Zendikar Rising had Ancient Greenwarden, which doubled triggered abilities caused by lands.

Neon Dynasty introduces Isshin, Two Heavens as One. Wielding two swords, Isshin is a samurai that triggers when creatures attack. In the Mardu colors of Black, White, and Red, Isshin is a versatile legendary with potential in various formats.

Isshin, Two Heavens as One

Mana value: RWB

Type: Legendary Creature Human Samurai

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 3/4

First ability: If a Creature attacking would cause a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.

Doubling attack triggers are great for a potential Mardu Samurai deck in Standard. The strategy centers around cards that trigger when a creature attacks alone.

Outside of getting general stat buffs and keywords, doubling the attack triggers of the Yamazaki sisters, which were revealed earlier in the week, seems like a powerful value engine.

Adding Black to the equation opens the deck up for a better removal package to support the go-wide or go-tall strategy. Effects like Feign Death are also available in Black to mitigate the impact of opponents’ removal spells.

Commander is where Isshin will shine. Mardu’s best option for an aggro deck is the $100 Edgar Markov. Players looking to blitz the opponent and not their wallets could look to Isshin as a strong option.

It’s important to note the distinction between Isshin and Wulfgar of Icewind Dale from Adventures in the Forgotten Realms. Wulfgar doubles triggered abilities caused when a creature you control attacks. Isshin doubles the triggered abilities of permanents you control when any creature attacks. This means cards like Curse of Opulence will trigger twice when anyone attacks the cursed player, not just you.

Neon Dynasty releases digitally on Feb. 10. A worldwide tabletop release is scheduled for Feb. 18.

All images via WotC.