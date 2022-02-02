Kura, the Boundless Sky completes Dragon cycle in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

The final dragon of the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Mythic Rare cycle was revealed today and gives Green decks a new five-drop threat.

Kura, the Boundless Sky is the Green legend of the cycle. Each of the five Dragons offers the player a choice of two different abilities when it dies. The death triggers range from reanimation to impulse draw.

Kura’s abilities appear to provide the most generic utility by either searching for lands or creating an intimidating token.

Kura, the Boundless Sky (unofficial translation)

Image via WotC

Mana value: 3GG

Type: Legendary Creature Dragon Spirit

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 4/4

Keyword: Flying, deathtouch

First ability: When Kura, the Boundless Sky dies, choose one –

Second ability: Search your library for up to three land cards, reveal them, put them into your hand, then shuffle.

Third ability: Create an X/X Green Spirit Creature token, where X is the number of lands you control.

Kura, the Boundless Sky already has an instant home in Green midrange strategies. This functions as an evasive attacker and threatening blocker due to the deathtouch keyword. Kura forces the opponent to think twice before swinging in with their Goldspan Dragon or Mono-White legion. There are cases where Kura dying is beneficial to either get more land or attempt to close out the game.

The first death trigger is incredible. Being able to search for three lands when Kura dies offers significant returns. This allows you to tutor for any land that’s relevant for a given situation. Find a Field of Ruin to destroy a troublesome nonbasic land or tutor a Field of the Dead to flood the battlefield with Zombie tokens. There’s a myriad of great utility lands that Kura can fetch when it dies.

The second death ability is made more viable due to the ban of Divide by Zero at the end of January. Wrenn and Seven has shown that a large token is enough to stall the board in Standard.

Neon Dynasty drops on Magic Arena and Magic Online on Feb. 10 with a full tabletop release on Feb. 18.