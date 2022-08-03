August 2022 MTG Arena announcements: Full notes and updates

Wizards of the Coast is stepping up the fall rotation excitement with a number of Magic: The Gathering Arena events throughout August, along with a limited-time summer cosmetic sale.

The month of August wraps up summer for many while preview content for Magic: The Gathering fall product hypes up what’s coming in the fall. It’s typically a slow month for MTG Arena, with Standard rotation just weeks away and the release of Dominaria United. Choosing to monetize through cosmetics over card packs, WotC is dropping a limited summer sale on a variety of new and returning personalizations.

In addition to a summer cosmetic sale, players and fans of Magic can keep track of the Arena Championship leaderboard now. A large number of bug fixes were shipped, Kamigawa and Kaldesh Remastered are featured in Draft, a Historic Metagame Challenge is taking place, and organized play continues. Players who were affected by the Masters Ranked bug in either Constructed or Limited can find out here if they’re eligible for tokens or Play-In points.

Here are all the MTG Arena announcements, updated weekly, according to WotC.

Gladiator event

Each month, at least one unique event is featured in MTG Arena, with August showcasing the Gladiator event. Using 100 card decks and only one copy of each card, excluding basic lands, the Gladiator event will run from Aug. 11 to 14.

Gladiator is a casual format, similar to Commander. During the MTG Arena event, players can any cards within the digital client, with the exception of four cards.

Field of the Dead

Natural Order

Nexus of Fate

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Teferi, Time Raveler

August MTG Arena event schedule

The month of August is packed with a variety of events for all types of players. Those seeking a fresh format can check out the Gladiator event while Historic players can cash in on gold and booster packs through the Historic Metagame Challenge. And Draft players have a wide variety of Magic sets to choose from throughout the month of August.

Special MTG Arena events

Historic Metagame Challenge: Aug. 5 to 8

Community Spotlight Gladiator event: Aug. 11 to 15

Arena Cube in best-of-one and best-of-three: Aug. 12 to Sept. 1

Premier MTG Arena August Draft schedule

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty: Aug. 2 to 7

Streets of New Capenna: Aug. 7 to 12

Kaladesh Remastered: Aug. 22 to 27

Amonkhet Remastered: Aug. 27 to Sept. 1

Quick Draft MTG Arena August schedule

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty: Aug. 5 to 19

Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate: Aug. 19 to Sept. 2

Streets of New Capenna: Sept. 2 to 15

Midweek Magic MTG Arena August events

Historic Artisan: Aug. 9 to 11

Omniscience: Aug. 16 to 18

Future Alchemy (all access): Aug. 23 to 25

Last Call (all access): Aug. 30 to Sept. 1

Organized play MTG Arena events

Alchemy best-of-one Play-In: Aug. 13 at 8am CT

Alchemy best-of-three Play-In: Aug. 19 at 8am CT

Alchemy Qualifier Weekend: Aug. 20 to 21

August Ranked MTG Arena season

The Ranked season for August started on July 31 and runs to Aug. 31.