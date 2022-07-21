All important MTG Dominaria United release dates

Keep up with all the key dates.

The fall is the beginning of the 30-year celebration of Magic: The Gathering that kicks off with Dominaria United, a return to the original Magic plane, and the start of a new four-set storyline.

There are some key differences with Dominaria United compared to the previous set Streets of New Capenna from Spring. Reveals begin with story chapters early in August. The story is crucial for Dominaira United and that is being reflected with it being front and center.

Card spoilers don’t begin until Aug. 18. Both main set and Commander spoilers will be revealed at the same time, which is a departure from how previous sets handled the products. Usually, Commander spoilers happen after the main set is revealed.

Streets of New Capenna experimented with having tabletop prerelease ahead of the digital release on Magic Arena and Magic Online. Dominaria United reverts to the normal schedule with digital release happening shortly before tabletop prerelease and a week before the worldwide release.

Here are all the dates you need to know for Dominaria United release.

Dominaria United Story: Aug. 10 to 18

A Look at Dominaria’s History and Worldbuilding: Aug. 16

Debut Video and Previews Begin with Wizards Presents: Aug. 18

Dominaria United Card Image Gallery Complete: Aug. 26

Dominaria United Commander Previews: Aug. 19

Dominaria United Commander Card Image Gallery Complete: Aug. 22

MTG Arena and Magic Online Release: Sept. 1

Prerelease Events (including Dominaria United Jumpstart Boosters): Sept. 2 to 8

Worldwide Release: Sept. 9

Launch Weekend: Sept. 9 to 11

Game Day: Sept. 17

Commander Party Events: Sept. 30 to Oct. 2

Store Championships: Oct. 15 to 22

Aug. 18 is the start of Dominaria United previews and the date of the Wizards Presents showcase. Wizards will reveal the next year of Magic releases alongside other information about Wizards of the Coast titles like Dungeons and Dragons.