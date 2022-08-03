All MTG Arena 2022 summer sale lands, bundles, and more

Get the deals while they last.

Wizards of the Coast is expanding cosmetic content within MTG Arena by running a limited-time summer sale during the month of August.

The MTG Arena 2022 summer sale will run from Aug. 4 to 17, containing bundles, basic lands featuring new and unique art, avatars, returning cosmetic items, stickers, and more, according to WotC. Not mentioned but shown in the preview art for the summer sale was a card sleeve of Chandra, the Trostani Discordant, a Karazikar, the Eye Tyrant sticker, and a Jace card sleeve.

WotC previewed three bundles during the MTG Arena announcements, showing off three bundle options. Two of the bundles contain basic lands with alternative art and the third bundle features a variety of card sleeves. More content is slated to get included in the MTG Arena summer bundle sale and will get added upon being previewed or released. Prices for the bundles or various cosmetics contained in the MTG Arena summer sale haven’t been revealed at time of writing.

Tokyo basic lands MTG Arena summer sale bundle

Image via WotC

The Tokoyo basic lands bundle contains all five MTG lands illustrated by different artists, highlighting Tokoyo culture and art.

Plains, illustrated by Rosemary Valero-O’Connell

Mountain, illustrated by Yuumei

Swamp, illustrated by Mr. Misang

Forest, illustrated by Nicole Gustafsson and Maria Tiurina

Island, Illustrated by Andy Williams

Rule the Room MTG Arena summer bundle

Image via WotC

The Rule the Room bundle showcases leaders throughout the Magic Multiverse through card sleeves. The MTG Arena bundle contains four card sleeves.

Arcanis, the Omnipotent

Queen Marchesa

Brimaz, King of Orsekos

Savra, Queen of the Golgari

Matt Jukes MTG Arena summer bundle lands

Image via WotC

Featuring artwork by Matt Jukes, the basic land bundle contains five dual lands that come into play untapped if the player controls a basic land of that MTG color type.