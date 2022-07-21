All MTG Dominaria United spoilers from early preview stream

A return to the plane of Dominaria showcases familiar faces on new cards.

Temporal Firestorm Evolved Sleeper Jaya, Fiery Negotiator Shivan Devastator Llanowar Loamspeaker Plains Island Swamp Mountain Forest

Celebrating 30 years, Magic: The Gathering launches into a year-long celebration starting with the release of Dominaria United.

Slated to release globally on Sept. 9, Dominaria United kicks off MTG’s 30-year anniversary celebration, along with 2022 Standard rotation. All four MTG sets for the 2022-2023 season are tied to the plane of Dominaria. The digital release date for the upcoming Standard-legal set is Sept. 1 and Dominaria United spoilers are slated to start on Aug. 18.

A sneak peek at cards within the upcoming MTG set were revealed today, showcasing Jaya as a planeswalker, stain glass booster fun treatment on basic lands, and buy-a-box promos. In addition to the Dominaria United spoilers, WotC also spoiled several Legends Retold box-toppers and promo cards players can get at tabletop events.

Jaya, Fiery Negotiator

Jaya is one of three known planeswalkers within the Dominaria United set. Joining her are Ajani and Teferi. Jaya was also showcased in the Temporal Firestorm art, with Blake Rasmussen teasing a cycle of spells that will showcase allies teaming up.

Temporal Firestorm

Sleeper agents potentially return via Evolved Sleeper and Shivan Devastator is a Hydra with a power and toughness of “X,” along with Flying and Haste.

Evolved Sleeper Shivan Devastator

Obtained as a buy-a-box promo is Llanowar Loamspeaker.

Llanowar Loamspeaker

And stain glass booster fun treatment return to Magic on basic lands, along with a number of other Dominaria United cards that will get revealed during spoiler season.

Plains Island Swamp Mountain Forest

Releasing with Dominaria United are two Commander Precon decks. Cards will get revealed during the official spoiler season. But WotC did drop the face commander names and MTG colors for each Commander preconstructed deck.

Five-color ‘Painbow’ (WUBRG): Commander is Jared Carthalion

Three-color Legnends’ Legacy (RWB): Commander is Dihada, Binder of Wills

Players can dive into Dominaria United when the MTG Standard-legal set releases digitally on Sept. 1, along with tabletop pre-release events. And the global release is scheduled to take place on Sept. 9.

All images via WotC, Magic: The Gathering.