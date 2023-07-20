All MTG Commander Legends cards actually worth money

Featuring popular Magic: The Gathering reprints and new cards is the Commander Legends set that launched in 2020, which still has multiple singles worth around $100 on the secondary market.

The Commander Legends (CMR) set was the first MTG set designed for Eternal formats and a Limited Draft mode. Almost three years after the set’s launch, there are multiple cards that are still worth money on the secondary market. The CMR set contained 165 new cards out of 361 that could be played in Draft and Sealed. All prices of Commander Legends cards are subject to change. Prices were determined through TCGPlayer, MTGGoldfish, and MTGStocks.

Top Commander Legends card prices

Heading into the launch of Commander Masters (CMM), which includes reprints from the CMR set, Jewleled Lotus remained the most expensive MTG card from the set. Also sitting atop the price charts were cards like Mana Drain, Vampiric Tutor, and Sakashima of a Thousand Faces.

Jeweled Lotus Commander Legends card

Jeweled Lotus | Image via WotC

Dropping slightly in price due to the Artifact getting a reprint through the CMM set, the Jeweled Lotus CMR version has a regular variant valued at around $75. The Artifact also has an extended art variant priced at over $500.

Extended foil: Around $505

Extended non-foil: Around $100

Foil: Around $100

Regular: Around $75

Related: MTG Double Masters 2022 cards worth a lot of money

Mana Drain Commander Legends card

Mana Drain | Image via WotC

Having received a reprint in the Double Masters 2022 (2X2) set, Mana Drain has held its value at around $40 for its regular version. The Mono-Blue Instant spell is often played in MTG Commander decks like Lord of the Nazgul, Sauron, the Dark Lord, and Urza, Lord High Artificer.

Extended foil: Around $90

Extended non-foil: Around $50

Foil: $43

Regular: $37

Vampiric Tutor Commander Legends card

Vampiric Tutor | Image via WotC

Popular on both MTG Vintage and Commander formats, Vampiric Tutor is often played in decks like Blue Tinker and Lord of the Naazgul. The Mono-Black Instant has an extended art variant from the CMR set priced at around $100.

Extended foil: Around $100

Extended non-foil: Around $40

Foil: $35

Regular: $32

Commander’s Plate Commander Legends card

Commander’s Plate | Image via WotC

Receiving its first print within the CMR set was the Artifact Equipment Commander’s Plate. The one-drop Artifact rose slightly in price with the release of ONE, then dipped a bit, and is now steady. Commander’s Plate is often played in MTG Commander decks like Kozilek, the Distortion, and the Partner build Rograkh, Son of Rohgahh//Ardenn, Intrepid Archaeologist

Extended foil: Around $60

Extended non-foil: Around $35

Foil: $26

Regular: $22

Sakashima of a Thousand Faces Commander Legends card

Sakashima of a Thousand Faces | Image via WotC

Using the Partner mechanic Sakashima of a Thousand Faces is often Partnered with Krak, the Thumbless. The human rogue is also played in MTG Commander decks like Lord of the Nazgul and Jadah, the Unifier. Sakashima of a Thousand Faces had its first print through the Commander Legends set.

Etched foil: Around $35

Foil: 32

Regular: $20

Akroma’s Will Commander Legends card

Akroma’s Will | Image via WotC

Getting its first print in the CMR set was Akroma’s Will, a four-drop modal instant where players may choose both options under a specific condition. The Instant had a price spike in April that has since tapered off, slightly higher than when the Instant rose in price.

Extended foil: Around $30

Extended non-foil: $22

Foil: Around $20

Regular: $15

Opposition Agent Commander Legends card

Opposition Agent | Image via WotC

Opposition Agent is a unique three-drop in the MTG color Black that allows its controller to control an opponent’s library when they search for a card. The human rogue was first printed in Commander Legends and has maintained its value since its launch.

Extended foil: Around $90

Extended non-foil: Around $20

Foil: $18

Regular: 14

Jeska’s Will Commander Legends card

Jeska’s Will | Image via WotC

Jeska’s Will is a three-drop Sorcery spell that rose in price before the release of ONE but has since fallen back to its original value of around $15 for its regular version. The Sorcery in Red is often played in Commander decks like Nekusar, the Mindrazer, and Faldorn, Dread Wolf Herald.

Extended foil: Around $70

Extended non-foil: Around $30

Foil: Around $20

Regular: Around $15

Apex Devastator Commander Legends card

Apex Devastator | Image via WotC

Featuring a mana cost of 10 (8GG), Apex Devastator has the MTG Keyword Cascade four times, which can cast four non-land MTG cards from your library for free. The chimera hydra is often played in Commander decks like Jodah, Archmage Eternal, and Maelstrom Wanderer (which got a reprint in the CMM set).

Extended foil: $45

Extended non-foil: Around $25

Foil: Around $20

Regular: $14

Updates for MTG Commander Legends card prices will take place before the release of an Eternal or Modern-legal Magic set.

About the author