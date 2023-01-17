All compleated planeswalkers in Phyrexia All Will Be One

The Phyrexians are back as the big bad in Magic: The Gathering’s story and they now have the ability to bring planeswalkers over to their side through compleation.

Compleation is a grizzly process where an entity’s soul is removed while their existing organic body is entirely replaced by artifice. To the Phyrexians, this is bringing beings closer to perfection, which the Phyrexians obsess over. Normally, this process wouldn’t be possible on planeswalkers, but due to the events of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, it’s now possible and the greatest impact will be felt in ONE.

Tamiyo was the first planeswalker to undergo compleation in Neon Dynasty, a shocking event that turned the caring planeswalker into a tool for the Phyrexians in their quest to restore Phyrexia and bring the multiverse closer to perfection in their eyes. The next planeswalker to meet that fate was Ajani in Dominaria United. The steadfast G/W aligned character became Ajani, Sleeper Agent.

ONE comes with six planeswalkers being compleated in the set. This brings the total to eight planeswalkers that have met what could be their ends at the hands of the Phyrexians. Key members of the Gatewatch like Nissa and Jace are included alongside longtime favorites Vraska and the trickster Tibalt.

Here are all of the planeswalkers that are compleated in ONE.

Jace

Lukka

Nahiri

Nissa

Tibalt

Vraska

The storyline will continue into the summer with March of the Machine and the epilogue Match of the Machine: The Aftermath. With promises of Magic changing both mechanically and narratively in the wake of the current Phyrexian storylines, it’s possible some of these planeswalkers may not escape the clutches of the Phyrexians.

Dive into the new interpretations of well-known planeswalkers when ONE releases on Feb. 10.