Vraska, Betrayal’s Sting embraces Poison of Phyrexians in All Will Be One

Five of the 10 Magic: The Gathering planeswalkers in Phyrexia: All Will Be One will get Compleated, according to Wizards of the Coast, with Vraska being one of them.

Vraska is a gorgon assassin who was last seen in the MTG Standard format through War of the Spark. Having fallen under Phyrexia control in the upcoming Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set, Vraska, Betrayal’s Sting has shifted her colors from Black and Green to Black and Phyrexian, as revealed today by WotC.

Similar to the other Compleated planeswalkers across the Multiverse, Vraska, Betrayal’s Sting has a Phyrexian cost to cast. But with Vraska it’s different, as it seems to have replaced her Green MTG color identity.

: Target creature becomes a Treasure Artifact with the ability to tap and sacrifice in order to produce one mana of any color. The Artifact losses all other card types and abilities Minus-nine: If a target player has fewer than nine Poison counters, they get a number of Poison counters equal to the difference.

Poison counters appear to have synergy with Phyrexians in the upcoming ONE set, potentially setting Vraska up as a Poison counter engine. It’s unlikely that a planeswalker card like Vraska will have a huge impact on the Standard format, but it’s too early to write her off for good.

Vraska, Betrayal’s Sting will have a positive impact on the MTG Commander format, though. Depending on how Poison counters are used in the ONE set, Vraska will slot nicely into Commander as an engine for Poison counters and through her ability to turn creatures into Treasure.

Players can test out Vraska, Betrayal’s Sting in the MTG Commander format through the global release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One on Feb. 10 and in the Standard format on Feb. 7 through the digital release of the Magic set.