Compleated MTG planeswalkers Tibalt, Lukka, and more join Phyrexian ranks in All Will Be One

Multiple Magic: The Gathering planeswalkers are expected to fall under Phyrexian control in the upcoming Phyrexia: All Will Be One set, with WotC confirming today that Tibalt has been Compleated.

Compleation is the Phyrexian word for perfection, transforming living entities and beings into an ideal piece of machinery made up of flesh and metal brought together by Phyrexian oil. Multiple planeswalkers are slated to fall in the upcoming Phrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set, revealed during WotC’s first look of the set. In addition to the five who get Compleated, the planeswalker Tibalt has been added to the mix following an image shared by WotC today on Twitter.

Tibalt was last seen on the plane of Kaldheim, working with the Green Preator Vorinclex. It was said a Phyrexian seed was planted in the planeswalker that appears to have come to fruition.

Prior to the upcoming events of ONE, two planeswalkers were already Compleated: Ajani during the events of Dominaria United, and Tamiyo from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty.

Image via WotC

Artwork from WotC had indicated that Lukka was another one of the planeswalkers that will succumb to the Phyrexian oil in ONE. And a Phyrexian: All Will Be One spoiler shown on Reddit today all but confirms his downfall.

In addition to Lukka and Tibalt, it is suspected that Jace, Vraska, and Nissa are three other MTG planeswalkers that will get Compleated in the ONE set. The leaks come from Dominaria Remastered boxes that were shipped to an LGS, allegedly containing cards from the upcoming ONE set within it instead.

The official ONE spoiler season is slated to begin on Jan. 17. Prerelease events will start on Feb. 3 and a digital launch for Phyrexia: All Will Be One will take place on Feb. 7.