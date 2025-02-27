Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get Monster Hunter World and Iceborne save data bonuses

Monster Hunter Wilds has arrived as the latest evolution of the decades-old franchise that rewards players for destroying innocent creatures with armor and weapons made from their corpses.

Recommended Videos

Not only that, but Wilds also rewards player loyalty with some cool gear for their Palico pals if they’ve played Monster Hunter World and its DLC expansion, Iceborne. But it requires having save data from the previous game and its DLC on the same platform you play Wilds on.

The items are purely cosmetic, but they’re absolutely worth grabbing, and it’s an easy thing to do if you have the save data. But if you switched from, say, PS4 to PC for Wilds, then you are unfortunately missing out.

Here’s what you can get for your Monster Hunter World save data in Monster Hunter Wilds, and how to get them.

How to get MHW save data bonuses in MH Wilds

Look good while hunting better. Image via Capcom

Your save data bonuses for MHW need to be claimed within the game itself, but you should get a notification about them when you first boot up the game. Follow these exact steps to get to your save data bonuses, pre-order bonuses, and more in Monster Hunter World:

Find the Support Desk cat in one of your base camps.

Interact with the Support Desk cat and select “I’d like to request support.”

Select “Claim Content.”

Select “MHW Save Data Bonus.”

Select “Claim Contents.”

The Support Desk can be found on your map at your base camps with this icon, which is an exclamation point next to a cat head:

Head here to grab your gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The images below show what the Support desk cat looks like in the Windward Plains base camp, but one can be found at every base camp you have, although they are different cats with different names and identities altogether.

Need some help? Screenshot by Dot Esports Choose Claim Content. Screenshot by Dot Esports Select your save data. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What do you get for MH World save data bonus in MH Wilds?

Adorable. Image via Capcom

Here’s everything you get if you have save data for Monster Hunter World and its expansion Iceborne if you’re playing on the same platform. It’s special gear for your little cat friend!

Monster Hunter World Sava Data Armor Set: Felyne Leather Weapon: Felyne Acorn Spade

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (DLC) Save Data Armor Set: Felyne Duffel Weapon: Felyne Trekker Peckaxe



Again, these items can only be rewarded if you have save data on the same platform, like PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or Steam on PC. Otherwise the game has no way to tell if you previously played World on another platform.

How to equip Layered Armor on your Palico in MH Wilds

Now that you have the Layered Armor (ornamental transmog armor) for your Palico, here’s how to equip it:

Enter your tent at base camp or a pop-up camp.

Select “Change Palico Appearance.”

Select your Palico’s available Layered Armor.

And that’s all there is to it. Enjoy your furry pal’s cute new look and good luck on your hunts!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy