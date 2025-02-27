Is Monster Hunter Wilds crossplay or cross-progression?

Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest and greatest entry in the long-running hunting and gathering action RPG, and as always, it’s got the option of awesome co-op gameplay if you wish to use it.

Playing with friends or random strangers in MH Wilds adds a new wrinkle to the gameplay, allowing groups to gang up on unsuspecting monsters to more swiftly defeat them and get the proper parts to drop for you to upgrade weapons and armor.

If you are looking to play with pals in any online game these days, you need to know whether or not you all need to be on the same platform or if there’s an option for crossplay between consoles and PC. Otherwise, you may end up left out in the cold and unable to squad up with your team. And for some, the ability to swap between different platforms and use the same game saves is also important.

Here’s everything there is to know about crossplay in Monster Hunter Wilds, along with cross-save or cross-progression.

Is Monster Hunter Wilds crossplay?

Group up and hunt with players everywhere. Image via Capcom

Yes, Monster Hunter Wilds supports crossplay between PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, playing online with players on PlayStation will require an active PlayStation Plus subscription, and players on Xbox require a Game Pass Core or Ultimate membership.

Additionally, crossplay can be both enabled or disabled within the gamer’s options. There’s also the ability to become in-game friends with players on other platforms as well, regardless of which online multiplayer service is used.

Crossplay in MH Wilds is pretty seamless, allowing players from all platforms to join open lobbies when logging in. For private lobbies with friends, the game offers you a code to share with the players you wish to hunt with so they can join up without worrying about a spot being taken up by a random player.

For more on how to play with friends in MH Wilds, check out our multiplayer co-op guide.

Is Monster Hunter Wilds cross save?

You may need some help. Image via Capcom

No, there is no cross-save or cross-progression support for Monster Hunter Wilds. Capcom says that “save data will be managed separately by each platform” and “for this reason, it will not be possible to share save data across the different platforms.”

This is unfortunate news for a certain sect of gamers who, like me, wish to play on PC sometimes and then swap to a big screen TV on a console at other times to relax on the couch while playing. But Capcom says this is not possible with how the game functions, so alas, it’s a solo platform game.

