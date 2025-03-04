How to skip and rewatch cutscenes in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds is established as an early contender for Game of the Year, though the gripping story told in cutscenes may not appeal to those looking to fast-track their way into High Rank missions.

Recommended Videos

While lengthy cutscenes in Monster Hunter Wilds tell a detailed story of what is happening around you, they can quickly put a spanner in the works to your grind if you want to slay as many monsters as possible.

There’s no need for regret when skipping cutscenes, as you can rewatch them all. We’ve got details on everything you need below.

How to skip cutscenes in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can always skip cutscenes. Image via Capcom

The method to skipping cutscenes in Monster Hunter Wilds depends on what is currently happening on screen, as there are two separate ways of advancing through cutscenes and dialogue—and selecting the wrong option causes nothing to happen and the scene to continue.

If the cutscene is switching dialogue between different characters, skip the cutscene by pressing the advance button repeatedly (B on Xbox Series X|S, Square on PlayStation 5, F on PC). Using this method will only skip to the end of the current sentence, however, so keep spamming the button to skip through the entire conversations.

The other type of cutscene is similar to a full-screen movie, with no control over the speed of dialogue and characters, which has an entirely different way of skipping. In this scenario, hold back on Xbox Series X|S, ESC on PC, and the Options button on PlayStation 5.

In some situations, you can’t skip the cutscene immediately, and you need to wait, which is indicated by the skip button in the top-right corner covered by a red circle with a diagonal line through it. Fortunately, these scenarios are rare and skipping is usually available after a short while.

If you’re skipping cutscenes to reach High Rank as quickly as possible, we’ve got details on when it unlocks here.

How to rewatch cutscenes in Monster Hunter Wilds

Pick a film. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Skipping a cutscene doesn’t mean you’ve lost context of the story forever, as all cutscenes that have been unlocked via story progression are available to rewatch at any time from the game’s main menu by following these steps:

If you’re currently in Monster Hunter Wilds, save your game and return to the loading screen. If not, load up Monster Hunter Wilds. Advance past the loading screen to reach the main menu, where you usually select Start Game and load into your save. Select the Gallery option from the menu, the second option on the menu. Select the Saved Data you want to access. Scroll through all the available gallery pages and select the one you wish to watch.

Each option in the Gallery menu includes a short recap on the right-hand side of the screen, making it easier to identify exactly what the scene is portraying.

Any cutscene that has not been watched in the Gallery is also marked by an exclamation point, making it easy to track where you got up to if you want to watch everything you’ve missed.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy