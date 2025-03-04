How to get Screamer Pods in Monster Hunter Wilds

In the very first mission of Monster Hunter Wilds, you’ll find yourself chasing after a girl in danger and using Screamer Pods to scare off some dangerous Balahara in the desert. While you’ll have access to a limitless supply of Screamer Pods during this gameplay cutscene, you can collect more later once you unlock the entire map.

Here’s where you can find Screamer pods in Monster Hunter Wilds, and how to use them while playing.

Where to find Screamer Pods in Monster Hunter Rivals

Baunos spawn all around the entire Windward Plains. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only collect Screamer Pods from Baunos, or small flying wyverns you can find around the Windward Plains. These wyverns vibrate their throats to unleash powerful and debilitating sounds, which can be weaponized against other monsters. Baunos are typically cautious and will not attack you unless they are messed with and are shown on the map as pink diamonds.

Baunos are located throughout the entirety of the Windward Plains, but you can find them around the wide open area just to the left of the base camp. This is marked by the number seven on the map, but there will also be Baunos spawning randomly throughout the entire region, so keep your eyes on the sky.

How to use Screamer Pods in Monster Hunter Rivals

You’ll have to use your Hook Slinger to take these flying monsters down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you find a Bauno, you can use your Hook Slinger to collect a Screamer Pod from the flying beast. If you do this, the Bauno will get ripped from the sky and plummet to the ground. If the impact doesn’t kill the Bauno, the wyvern may fly back up to attack you in retaliation.

While in combat or riding on your Seikret, you can throw Screamer Pods to release loud sonic noises that disrupt many monsters. Screamer Pods will explode automatically when you launch them, so you won’t have to worry about making sure they detonate once they hit a target.

Once they hit the ground, they can be killed or left to flee. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To equip a Screamer Pod, hold down the CTRL key on your keyboard to open the consumable wheel. From here, use the mouse wheel to cycle between items until you find the Screamer Pods. Then, push down on the mouse wheel to fire the Screamer Pod while aiming with your Hook Slinger.

Screamer Pods release a soundwave in an AOE, so you can aim in the general direction of your foe and still startle them with the loud noise. To use these projectiles successfully, we recommend launching Screamer Pods just before a monster unleashes a powerful attack. This will stagger your foes, stopping them from attacking and creating a window to deal some heavy damage.

